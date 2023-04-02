Inside Kane Brown’s $1.6 Million Nashville Mansion

Country music fans adore Kane Brown, the 23-year-old artist who’s making a splash. Brown went viral on social media thanks to his singing chops, and in 2023, he’s hosting the 2023 Country Music Television Music Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini. Here’s what to know about Kane Brown’s $1.6 million house in Nashville, Tennessee.

Where is Kane Brown’s house located? He bought the property for $1.6 million

Kane Brown | Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

Kane Brown’s net worth of $8 million meant the country singer could afford to pay $1.6 million for the house. According to Strange Buildings, Brown bought his mansion on Old Hickory Boulevards, Whites Creek, Tennessee — a suburb of Nashville — in 2016. The home boasts 4,515 square feet and sits on 30 acres of land.

The most notable feature of the home has nothing to do with the house itself. The mansion sits in the center of lush greenery. Given the photos showing an aerial view of the home, it’s clear Brown’s house isn’t close to any other mansions nearby.

The home itself has wood, concrete, and stone accents. Photos of the kitchen show the walls are exposed white brick, and the cabinets are gray. The home also has hardwood flooring throughout, and several of the rooms have large rugs to cover the floors. Exposed beams line the living room.

Photos show the first floor of Brown’s home has an open floor plan, so the living room is connected to the dining room. The living room has a large stone fireplace and retractable glass doors leading to the outside. As for the main bedroom, Brown has more simple, rustic decor with a wood headboard, and the room also boasts floor-to-ceiling glass walls that retract and lead to a connected balcony.

Of course, Brown’s house wouldn’t be complete without a swimming pool, a playroom for the kids, and a two-car garage.

The country singer reportedly got lost on his own property

Kane Brown’s house sits on 30 acres of property that he owns, but surrounding his home is an additional 3,000 acres. CMT reports he once got lost while exploring the area by himself.

“The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me. I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I’ll be 30 minutes,” he explained on Facebook at the time. Brown then noted he was also with his friend and his friend’s girlfriend, and he ultimately called songwriter Ryan Upchurch for help.

“[Upchurch] has four other friends riding around in a canam and they start getting shot at,” Brown continued. “My buddy’s girl who has asthma started then freaking out. We had to get her out. So, we call the cops.”

Unfortunately, when the cops arrived, they thought the gunshots were coming from Brown and his friends. Thankfully, it all ended peacefully. “We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out,” he finished.

What neighborhood is Kane Brown from?

Kane Brown Opens Up About Childhood: 'I Didn't Know I Was Mixed' https://t.co/Vh14PNrj26 pic.twitter.com/dSU54aDutd — 98.1 THE BULL (@981THEBULL) May 10, 2018

Kane Brown grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and rural northwest Georgia. He recalled his “crazy childhood” to CBS, as he dealt with child abuse, an absent father, and moving.

“Had to grow up a lot faster than a normal person,” he noted. “Just, you know, moving around a lot. And then no father figure. Child abuse.”

“One of my stepdads for my punishment shaved my head bald and put aftershave on me,” Brown continued. “Made me, like, physically eat half a bar of soap, not just bite into it. I had to physically eat it and swallow it. So, all kinds of crazy things.”

Brown also dealt with racism where he grew up, but he’s proud of himself for representing Black country music. “I’m on the radio. I’m doing all this stuff,” he said. “Right there should tell you that, you know country music’s getting better. And people should be opening up.”

