How Did Country Star Kane Brown Meet His Wife, Katelyn Brown?

Before country music star Kane Brown met his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, they were both young artists trying to create careers. Now, they are proud parents to two daughters. But how did fate bring them together for the first time?

Who is Kane Brown’s wife?

Katelyn Jae Brown was born in Pennsylvania and pursued a career as a pop music artist before getting married. After releasing a couple of songs, she put her dreams on hold when she met her future husband. Eventually, she realized she wanted to work in the music business, but not necessarily as an artist.

In 2019, Katelyn earned an undergraduate degree from Berklee College of Music’s Online Music Business program (per People). She’s worked with Kane, but the country star’s wife has other interests besides music. She introduced a swimwear collaboration with the Australian brand Amore + Sorvete in 2021 and a wine company, Allen Rose, in 2022.

How Kane Brown met his wife, Katelyn Brown

Kane and Katelyn met in 2016 when she came to one of his shows. “I maybe said ‘hey’ to her — but I thought she was adorable, looking at her all night,” he recalled in an interview with Radio.com. “So then I asked her to come to Nashville like the next day. I flew her down, and we just, we hit it off, and she never left.”

He added that they could have met a year earlier, but it wasn’t in the cards then. “I was supposed to be in her music video because she was an artist as well,” he shared, “and it couldn’t happen because my show was the same day as the music video.”

After they met at his show the following year, they fell in love. He proposed to her while they were watching The Amityville Horror, which he confessed to People was a “weird proposal,” but he added he “just couldn’t wait.”

They married in October 2018 and now have two daughters, Kingsley and Kodi.

Kane Brown collaborated with his wife on a song, ‘Thank God’

Since Kane and Katelyn are both singers, they released a duet, “Thank God,” on his album Different Man. She also appeared in that music video and said, “We would love to do more music together, for sure.”

“But we’re kind of just taking it day-by-day,” she added (per The Bobby Bones Show ), noting, “We had so much fun. I feel like it brought another bond in our relationship and it’s something that we both love.”

It wasn’t the first time she’d appeared in one of his music videos. In 2020, Katelyn and oldest daughter Kingsley joined Kane in his video for a song called “Worship You.”

“It was so special to film this video with our family,” Katelyn told People. Kane also said, “It meant the world to me to be able to film the ‘Worship You’ video with Katelyn and Kingsley.”

The “For My Daughter” singer said, “This video will always have a special place in my heart because we filmed it together as a family.”