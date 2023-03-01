Inside Mick Jagger’s 16th Century French Castle Once Owned By Louis XVI’s Finance Minister

It’s no surprise when rock stars live like royalty, but did you know Mick Jagger actually owns a castle? The Rolling Stones frontman owns a historic French castle that has ties to Louis XVI’s court.

Mick Jagger’s 16th century French castle

Jagger purchased La Fourchette, a 16th century castle on the banks of the Loire River, in 1982. The property is near the small French village of Poce-sur-Cisse. And it was originally owned by Louis XVI’s finance minister, Étienne François, the Duc de Choiseuil.

Mick Jagger, le discret châtelain de Fourchette confiné en Touraine https://t.co/lJjZc6ErgA #Rediff — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) May 3, 2020

The rocker bought it for ​​£2.2million while he was still married to supermodel Jerry Hall. Jagger spends a lot of time at La Fourchette, inviting family and friends to visit and reportedly recording an album there with the Rolling Stones.

The property includes large gardens and grounds and Jagger reportedly loves spending time in the surrounding countryside, mountain biking, fishing, and attending local festivals in the nearby village (via The Daily Mail).

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall fought over historic London property during their divorce

This isn’t the only historic home Jagger owns. In the 1990s, the singer purchased Downe House, a Georgian home in the London neighborhood of Richmond Hill. Downe House is four stories and boasts large bay windows and balconies. Oakfield Estate Agents, an East Sussex estate agency reported that the property is valued at £13 million.

Downe House also holds the distinction of being listed as Grade II in the United Kingdom. According to the National Archives, this makes the property part of a category of “particularly important buildings of more than special interest.”

Mick Jagger walks the red carpet ahead of the “The Burnt Orange Heresy” during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2019 in Venice, Italy. | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Like La Fourchette, Downe House was purchased by Jagger and his ex-wife, Hall. The couple started dating in 1977 and eventually wed in 1990. They lived in Downe House with their four children until their divorce in 1999.

Deciding who got the London property in the split was allegedly a tense situation. According to Oakfield Estate Agents, the property “has certainly had its fair share of turmoil” as Jagger and Hall worked to figure out who would get Downe House.

“Mick and former partner Jerry have been in dispute over ownership for many years,” the agency continued (via Express). “Last year, it was reported that Mick even changed the locks!” At one point, Jagger even moved into an apartment next door to the house.

Other pricey properties Mick Jagger owns

These aren’t the only pricey homes in Jagger’s real estate portfolio. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Rolling Stones star holds $250 million worth of property around the world.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and ballet dancer girlfriend Melanie Hamrick have bought a house in Lakewood Ranch. https://t.co/c7edFRCTvl — Jimmy Geurts (@JimmyGeurts) December 17, 2020

Jagger owns several multi-million dollar houses in New York and London. He also has a four-bedroom house in Florida (see it via the New York Post), and two homes on the island of Mustique, one of which is on the beach. He also once owned Stargroves, a UK mansion that he later sold to a businessman who in turn sold it to fellow rocker Rod Stewart.