Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spend plenty of time in the spotlight, but even the most high-profile celebrities are sometimes desperate to escape the crowds and cameras. Rumor has it that Harry and Meghan just returned from a romantic getaway to Canouan — a Caribbean island you’ve probably never heard of for two reasons: it’s unbelievably tiny, and it’s for the unbelievably rich.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2017 | Steve Back/Getty Images

Inside Canouan, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just vacationed

If you’ve never heard of Canouan, you’re not alone; it’s a place where celebrities go to escape the paparazzi and their countless fans. The little island is a part of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and if you’re connecting to it from a bigger island, you’ll likely fly into Barbados, then take the 45-minutes flight over. On the island, you’ll find a marina and a runway large enough for private jets but too small for any commercial flight — that should signal the clientele who travel here.

The island is largely untouched; it’s only about three square miles in size and is anything but a tourist trap. Luxury villa hotels easily run over $1,000 per night, but for those who want the privacy, the price is worth it. The island is also known for its scuba diving, and while you won’t find a bustling city center on this island, there are a number of things to do. You can hike Mount Royal, where you’ll not only take in views of the island but also of the surrounding islands, including St. Lucia. You can also swim with turtles; there are tons of turtles both on the island and in the water, so there’s no shortage of these adorable animals. And, of course, you can live luxuriously; enjoy fine dining, high-end drinks, and million-dollar views just like Harry and Meghan.

View of a beach in Canouan | Mirek Towski/FilmMagic for Laura Davidson Public Relations

Not much is known about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s vacation

The couple kept their trip extremely private, with Daily Mail snapping photos of the couple getting off of a private jet in Atlanta after landing. It appears Harry and Meghan traveled without their two children; they left right from New Jersey after spending time in New York City for a mental health summit. However, little is known about where the couple stayed or what they did on the island.

One of Canouan’s most exclusive resorts is the Mandarin Oriental, where a standard suite this time of year costs at least $1,700 per night before fees. The resort has four restaurants and a golf course, and it’s possible this is where Harry and Meghan stayed. However, there are also a number of homes and villas for rent on the island, so it’s possible they stayed in one of those for even more privacy.

The island has only about 1,700 residents, making it an extremely remote, serene island. It’s the perfect place for a pair of royals to escape the chaos for a bit. As of press time, it didn’t appear that there were any active home listings on the island, though that likely changes.