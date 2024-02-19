Taylor Swift has never publicly stated 'Gilmore Girls' was her favorite show, in Vogue or any other publication. The rumors started on Instagram.

Taylor Swift has been headline news for years. Her relationship with Travis Kelce has garnered even more attention. For the last several months, a completely unrelated rumor about the pop star has been circling the internet, albeit at a quieter rumble than news about her new relationship. Rumors swirl that Gilmore Girls is Taylor Swift’s favorite show and that at least one of her songs was inspired by the iconic series. While we don’t doubt Swift would enjoy the antics of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, the billionaire hasn’t publicly acknowledged her love for Stars Hollow, so where exactly did the rumor begin? It all started on Instagram.

Where did rumors that Taylor Swift is a ‘Gilmore Girls’ fan begin?

Vulture did some digging and followed the rumors to an Instagram post from October 2023. The post, from a Gilmore Girls fan account, said that Swift claimed Gilmore Girls as her favorite show in a “recent Vogue” interview.

Swift has given several interviews to Vogue, but as far as we can tell, Gilmore Girls has never come up. She has, however, publicly acknowledged a favorite TV show of all time to the publication. In a 2016 interview with the magazine, Swift said her favorite TV show of all time is Friends. Her favorite show that was on the air at the time was, interestingly enough, Dateline.

While the rumors that Swift visits the fictional world of Stars Hollow along with millions of viewers began on Instagram, they may have gotten a bit of steam from an interview Lauren Graham gave, as well. Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls, has recalled meeting Swift at least once. In one interview, Graham revealed she was super nervous to meet the songstress but that Swift was gracious and poised. She also said Swift knew about Gilmore Girls.

Even if she’s not a fan, some of her songs do tie in nicely with the show

While Swift hasn’t officially stated anywhere publicly that she’s a fan of the iconic WB show, we can understand where fans made the connection between Swift’s songs and the romantic goings-on of Rory Gilmore. “Champagne Problems” seems to correspond with Rory Gilmore and Logan Huntzberger’s ill-fated romance. The song has been used in several fan videos for the couple. Sure, Swift once revealed that “Champagne Problems” is about fictional people. Still, she never said she was inspired by television characters, from Gilmore Girls or otherwise.

Alexis Bledel as Rory and Matt Czuchry as Logan in ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ | Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Fans also point out that “Mine” could have some connection to Gilmore Girls. More specifically, they argue that Rory and Jess’ relationship is the personification of the lyrics. A Reddit user argues that “Exile” can be connected to Luke and Lorelai’s second breakup. Swift has never commented on fan interpretations.

We don’t know if Swift is a fan, we would not be surprised to learn she’s watched the beloved series. We also wouldn’t be disappointed if we saw a second Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life season featuring a Swift song or two.