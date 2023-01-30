Is ‘The Bachelor’ on Tonight? When to Watch and What to Expect in Episode 2 of Zach’s Season

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 returned on Jan. 23 with Zach Shallcross as the lead. While Zach sent home a whopping 10 women on the first night, the 20 women remaining are ready to find out if Zach’s the one for them. The schedule for the series sometimes shifts depending on ABC’s other programming, so is The Bachelor on tonight? Keep reading to find out when to watch and what to expect in episode 2.

Latto appears as a guest on one of the group dates in ‘The Bachelor’ tonight. | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Is ‘The Bachelor’ on tonight, Jan. 30, 2023, on ABC?

Fans excited to see where Zach’s journey takes him are in luck. The Bachelor is on tonight, Jan. 30, 2023, and airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST. Tonight’s episode has a runtime of around 120 minutes and ends at 10:00 p.m. EST. Even without traditional cable, you can still watch tonight’s episode when it airs if you have a subscription to streaming platforms like Hulu Live. However, if you only have a basic subscription to Hulu, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow. The episode drops the following day.

Will there be some new additions to this season of #TheBachelor? Find out tonight at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/hvfnuHYBWG — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 30, 2023

What happens in tonight’s episode?

With it only being the second episode of the season, Zach still hasn’t gotten to know many of the women yet. We saw Greer get the First Impression Rose on night one, but there’s still a chance for several others to catch Zach’s eye.

ABC’s synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “Zach continues to carve his own path and decides that all of his remaining twenty women will go on a date this week, giving them each the chance to take the next step on their journeys to potential love. First up, on a confidence-boosting group date, the women are challenged to channel their bad b**** energy by Latto and some of Bachelor Nation’s baddest b****es, but when an unexpected guest interrupts the after party, the date’s challenge takes on a whole new meaning. Later, Zach takes off for his first one-on-one with a helicopter ride to his hometown, followed by a romantic candlelit dinner and a chance to meet his family and the remaining women enjoy a romantic evening party. It’s still early but with connections forming quickly some women begin to question where their relationships stand.”

Tonight's #TheBachelor has real big energy and a whole Latto drama ? Don't miss @latto and some of our Bachelor Nation alumni at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/BUFXXzN3qM — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 30, 2023

The ‘unexpected guest’ in ‘The Bachelor’ tonight is likely Tahzjuan Hawkins

We know from Reality Steve’s spoilers that a former Bachelor Nation star returns to throw her hat in the ring for Zach’s heart. However, the reality TV blogger mentioned that it doesn’t go well for her, so we can assume Tahzjuan doesn’t stick around for too long.

The two group dates in tonight’s episode feature Latto, the hit singer of “Big Energy,” and a puppet show put on by some of the women in the cast. However, for unknown reasons, the episode only shows the afterparty for the puppet show date, according to Reality Steve.

Zach chooses Christina Mandrell as his first one-on-one date of the season. Reality Steve writes, “This was the date at the Anaheim Hills golf course and then at the Orange County Mining Company for dinner. Christina got a rose.”

We already know things take a downturn for Christina within the first three episodes, so fans will likely get a peek at her behavior in The Bachelor tonight.

During tonight’s Rose Ceremony, Zach says goodbye to three more women. He eliminates Cat Carter, Kimberly Gutierrez, and Victoria Jameson.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for all your Bachelor updates!