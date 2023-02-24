James Arness and the ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Were Shocked at 1 Major Surprise When They Watched the Series Premiere Together

Gunsmoke actor James Arness made his big break into fame thanks to the Western television show playing U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon. However, he gained more than a stable job with joining the cast; he joined a family. The Gunsmoke cast grew incredibly close, but they were shocked to discover a major surprise on the premiere episode that shocked them all when they watched it together.

‘Gunsmoke’ first premiered in 1955

L-R: Amanda Blake as Kitty Russell, James Arness as Marshal Matt Dillon, Dennis Weaver as Chester Goode and Milburn Stone as Dr. Galen ‘Doc’ Adams | CBS via Getty Images

Gunsmoke originated on the radio, first airing on April 26, 1952, but it was destined to find another medium. The Western story in Dodge City moved from radio to television on Sept. 10, 1955, although it required the decision-makers to recast the vibrant characters. The original cast perfectly portrayed their roles, but there was an immediate search to find actors who could capture this story on television.

The original principal Gunsmoke cast included Arness, Amanda Blake as Miss Kitty Russell, Milburn Stone as Doc Adams, and Dennis Weaver as Chester Goode. Radio fans were initially upset that the cast they were familiar with wasn’t returning for the adaptation. Nevertheless, they grew to love these actors rather quickly.

James Arness and the ‘Gunsmoke’ cast didn’t expect to see John Wayne introduce the show

Arness and the rest of the Gunsmoke cast was shocked to discover that Western movie star legend John Wayne introduced the show for the world. The lead actor was once working under him on a contract, which resulted in them becoming quick friends.

Wayne let Arness out of the contract and encouraged him to play Matt on Gunsmoke. Nevertheless, the television actor had no idea that he would show up. In an interview with the Archive of American Television, Arness recalled the special moment he saw the introduction at his house along with the cast.

“I didn’t ask him,” Arness said. “Not at all. In fact, I was really surprised when they said that he had done that. He [filmed] that, we didn’t know about it at all. They did that intro somewhere else on some picture he was doing, and I don’t think, actually, that we knew about it until it came on the air that night. I think they were kinda holding it as a surprise.”

John Wayne used his fame to boost ‘Gunsmoke’

There's a great blizzard episode of "Gunsmoke" on MeTV right now. John Wayne turned down the pilot and recommended James Arness. Good call! pic.twitter.com/IG3rHWmNFG — Alison Fraser (@alisonfraser) March 14, 2017

Wayne’s special appearance on Gunsmoke wasn’t only a surprise for Arness and the cast. Audiences across the country instantly recognized his face, giving a strong boost to the show’s buzz. Here’s a look at Wayne’s introduction praising Arness and the show: