James Caan Once Revealed That Rob Reiner Helped Him Resurrect His Career

The news that James Caan died at age 82 robs Hollywood of the actor that inhabited several legendary roles. Caan was furious at Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola cut one of his scenes, but he shined in the movie even with a little less screen time. He also played the Scrooge-like Walter in Elf and left his mark on one of the funniest Christmas movies ever. Yet Caan all but disappeared from acting in the early 1980s, but his friend Rob Reiner helped resurrect his career.

James Caan in ‘Misery’, which helped resurrect his career | Columbia Pictures/Getty Images

James Caan stopped acting in the 1980s as he battled depression and drug misuse

Caan starred in movies such as Brian’s Song, The Godfather (which delivered his only Oscar nomination), and The Gambler in the early 1970s. He added Rollerball and A Bridge Too Far later in the decade, but not long after his standout role in 1981’s Thief, Caan all but disappeared.

As Express reported, a candid Caan told Turner Classic Movies about his troubles in the 1980s. His sister’s death in 1981 brought on depression, and he turned to cocaine to cope.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



End of tweet — James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022

“I had a bad bout with cocaine for a little while. I lost my sister when it happened,” Caan said. “And she was like — I don’t know, when I lost her, I couldn’t, I couldn’t handle it, I didn’t know what to do.”

Caan ended a four-year hiatus with 1987’s Gardens of Stone. He acted in Alien Nation and Dick Tracy soon after, but he said his comeback really started when Rob Reiner gave him a call.

RELATED: ‘Elf 2’ Fell Apart Because Will Ferrell and Jon Favreau Didn’t Get Along, According to Co-Star James Caan

Rob Reiner helped Caan resurrect his career

In a career filled with several standout roles and memorable movies, Misery is right near the top for Caan. Among the more than 100 feature-length movie roles on his resume, the 1990 thriller sits at No. 5 among his IMDb rankings.

Caan plays a stranded best-selling author held hostage by a fanatic fan, and it remains one of the better Stephen King stories to become movies. Misery ignited a new phase of his career, and Caan’s career renaissance came courtesy of Rob Reiner, who directed the film, as Express reported.

“I had some wonderful people, like Rob Reiner and those guys, God bless them. That was big-time winners for me.” James Caan on Rob Reiner offering him a career-resurrecting role in Misery

In the years after Misery helped resurrect his career, Caan starred opposite Nicolas Cage and Sarah Jessica Parker in Honeymoon in Vegas, The Program, and Bottle Rocket, Wes Anderson’s first feature.

Caan had a scary incident involving chest pain in recent years

Caan dealt with some health scares and other issues in the years before his death.

Actor James Caan, known for his roles in beloved movies The Godfather, Misery and Elf, died Wednesday at age 82, his family announced Thursday. pic.twitter.com/oTn3QAV6ef — Forbes (@Forbes) July 7, 2022

He rushed to the hospital when he felt chest pain during a 2015 episode. Fortunately for Caan, it was a treatable infection and not a heart attack, per Express.

Caan needed a wheelchair to get around for a time in 2020, which stemmed from back surgery. The Bronx native also used a cane for mobility in recent years.

If you want to watch James Caan’s career resurrection in action, Misery is available to stream (with rental fees) from Amazon, Hulu, and other select services.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

How to get help: In the U.S. and Canada, text the Crisis Text Line at 741741 to reach a crisis counselor for support.

RELATED: Who Is Scott Caan’s Father? The ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star Has Roots in Hollywood