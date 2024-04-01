Jamie Foxx once opened up about his decision not to get married, and how it wasn't always the best thing for a family.

Actor Jamie Foxx has been in a few high-profile relationships. But he’s never proposed to anyone, which he felt helped his relationship with his daughters.

Jamie Foxx felt avoiding marriage helped him grow closer with his kids

Foxx was never too keen on getting married, even in his older years. Speaking with E News, the actor confided that he simply didn’t see himself living that kind of lifestyle.

“The 2.5 children, the wood paneling on the station wagon and the cottage, I didn’t think that was for me,” he said.

His older daughter Corrine once pointed out that many of her friends were part of more traditional married households. But Foxx asserted that a lot of those marriages didn’t go the distance.

“Growing up, Corrine was like, ‘Well, people are married,’ and that’s what they have, my friends. But then a lot of those marriages ended up not doing well as the kids got older,'” Foxx said.

Foxx saw the toll failing marriages took on families. Meanwhile, Foxx and his daughters’ relationship only grew.

“Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families,” he continued. “Us, we actually came together more, so I don’t know what that is; I just know that it is different, but it’s a whole lot of love.”

Jamie Foxx grew closer to his daughter after a challenging period with his ex-girlfriend

Foxx prioritized being close to his kids more than anything else. He shares his daughters Corrine and Anelise with two different ex-girlfriends. In an interview with Oprah, he opened up about why it was so important for him to connect with his children.

“I want to be a man who shows up for her,” he said. “I want to have such a big influence on her so that she knows she can call me about anything, which she does. ‘Daddy, the dog is dying — can you do something?’ ‘It’s not gonna die,’ I told her.”

The Django Unchained star grew closer to Corrine after a contentious relationship with his child’s mother.

“When my daughter was 6, her mom and I were having some challenges, and at that point, it would’ve been so easy for me to say ‘Forget this. I’m Jamie Foxx. I don’t care what you do. I’ll just send the check.’ But instead of pulling back, I moved toward my daughter,” he said.

Why it was rumored Jamie Foxx’s friends and family were worried about his current relationship

Foxx’s current alleged girlfriend is someone who hasn’t been in the limelight all that much. Recently, the actor has been linked with Alyce Huckstepp. But aside from her name, there isn’t much known about the Oscar-winner‘s newest girlfriend.

Still, despite her anonymity, rumors swelled that Foxx’s family and friends may be concerned about his relationship. Foxx recently recovered from a mysterious illness. Although he’s been pretty mum on details, he asserted that whatever he had was serious.

“Cherish life, man. I have some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits. So I value, I’m telling you. My daughter thinks sometimes I’m too thankful, nowadays. Because I’m just so thankful. I was drinking some water, “Wow, have you tasted this water? It’s so wet! This is the wettest water. Was it like this before I passed away?” Foxx once said during a speech according to WGNT.

According to National Inquirer (via Radar Online), his health scare has played a role in his relationship with Huckstepp. The publication claimed that Foxx was considering marrying his new girlfriend, which his friends felt was for the wrong reasons.

“He’s started saying he wants to settle down. It’s freaking out everyone in his life,” an alleged insider told the publication. “They’re worried he’s going to marry Alyce just because she’s the one he happens to be with now.”

However, it’s worth noting that Foxx has never made a statement on the matter.