Jane Fonda Is Happy Tom Brady Retired: ‘We Don’t Want That Beautiful Athlete to Get Hurt’

Jane Fonda spoke about her life and career so far. The 80 for Brady star discussed her involvement in the movie and how grateful she was to be able to work with Tom Brady. Here’s why Fonda is happy Brady retired from the NFL.

Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

Tom Brady and Jane Fonda | Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images; Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Brady announced his retirement on social media. He thanked his supporters during an emotional speech. In his Instagram video, Brady says, “I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good. I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Jane Fonda is happy Tom Brady retired

During an interview with Chris Wallace, Fonda says she was “honored” to work with Brady on the film 80 for Brady. “I am in awe of talented athletes, so to be with Gronkowski and Brady was awe inspiring. My needs got weak.”

Fonda says she’s happy Brady retired. She was hoping he was going to retire the first time around. “I don’t want him to get hurt,” Fonda tells Chris Wallace during the HBO Max show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?

She tells Wallace she was concerned about the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback injuring himself during a game. She notes how “sad” and “tired” he appeared during the film’s premiere.

“When I saw him on the red carpet, I thought he looked sad,” Fonda tells Wallace. “He looks like he lost weight. And I wondered why, then the next morning, I watched his video, which was so moving. I think it’s a good decision. We don’t want that beautiful athlete to get hurt.”

Jane Fonda says Tom Brady is ‘the GOAT’

Fonda admits she doesn’t know much about football, but she appreciates what athletes do. She considers Brady to be one of the greatest athletes of all time.

“I know nothing about football,” Fonda tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Watching football makes my body hurt, when I see these guys flying through the air and then landing.”

Fonda continues, “I’ve watched enough to know that Tom Brady is a GOAT. It’s just awesome what he does. No matter what sport, I’m in awe of great athletes. And I was so surprised when I met Brady, how he seems humble. How can you be humble when you’re that talented and that beautiful?”

Fonda admires how athletes do their jobs. They don’t get a do-over like actors. They only have one chance to make their shot. She says her admiration for athletes grew when she watched baseball games with her ex-husband, Ted Turner (founder of CNN and former owner of The Atlanta Braves).

“Ted and I, we would sit in the box right down on the field so I could really watch the players,” Fonda tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I came to admire them so much. For us [actors] it’s like, ‘OK, cut. Take two.’ And you have a second chance or a third chance. And then there’s the editing room where they can cover up your mistakes.”

Fonda adds, “Not with them. Bottom of the ninth, and you’re up at bat, and it’s going to all depend on you. Oh my God. And I always thought, ‘Thank God I’m not his mother. I’d be having a heart attack.’”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.