Jane Fonda Says She Doesn’t ‘Need a Man’ Because She Has a ‘Drawer Full’ of Sex Toys

Jane Fonda has been involved in a few celebrity relationships during her lifetime. However, she doesn’t feel the need to have a special someone in her life. The 80 for Brady actor says she’s content with the way things are because she has a “drawer full of vibrators.”

How many times was Jane Fonda married?

Jane Fonda | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Fonda is part of the Hollywood group that has been married several times. The On Golden Pond actor has been married three times. She married her first husband, Roger Vadim, in 1965. They later divorced in 1973. She was married to her second husband, Tom Hayden, from 1973 to 1990. Fonda married her third husband, CNN founder Ted Turner, in 1991. They divorced in 2001.

As of this writing, Fonda is not married. Right now, she says her focus is on her friends. “My current and next love are my girlfriends. I have great girlfriends,” said Fonda during a 2018 interview with Hoda Kotb on Sirius XM. “I’ve had a good run. I’m worn out down there. The party’s over.”

Jane Fonda says she ‘doesn’t need a man’ because she has sex toys

Fonda rejected the suggestion to include his-and-her sinks in her current home. She’s certain a man will never live in her house. Fonda agreed with interviewer Chris Wallace that she “doesn’t need a man” and she’s fine by herself.

“I’m going to redesign that guy’s bathroom to suit me. Because no man is ever going to live here,” says Fonda During an interview with Wallace on the HBO Max show Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? When Wallace asks if that’s true, Fonda replies, “Yeah, I’ve got a drawer full of vibrators, but there’s no man going to be there.”

Fonda doesn’t “need a man,” but she seemed to show an interest in Wallace. She asked him if he was married. Wallace jokingly replied, “Yes, are you interested?”

Fonda said she was only asking because she thought Wallace would be good company at a party. “No, I just, I just thought I should invite you to parties so that the two of us can just go into a corner and talk,” says Fonda.

Jane Fonda doesn’t want to be in a sexual relationship

Fonda says she isn’t interested in being in a sexual relationship. She’s content with being single and not having to focus on someone else’s pleasure.

“I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again,” Fonda tells Harper’s Baazar. “I don’t have that desire. Do I fantasize? Yes, here’s my fantasy. I’ll just put it out there.”

Fonda continues, “That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up. I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man. Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain.”

Fonda tells Wallace she’s happy with her life. She doesn’t need someone to complete her.

“I can honestly say that I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” says Fonda. “I’m doing the most important thing in my life that I’ve ever done,” she says, referring to her Jane Fonda Climate PAC (political action committee). “I am so aware of how fortunate I am and grateful.”

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.