Supernatural lasted for 15 seasons before airing its final episode in 2020. And although the show’s star Jared Padalecki said goodbye to the series long ago, he wouldn’t be opposed to doing a reunion.

What Jared Padalecki said about a ‘Supernatural’ reunion

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Padalecki seemed to look forward to the idea of a Supernatural reunion. But he didn’t want to return to that universe with his partner Jensen Ackles just for the sake of it.

“Jensen and I feel so strongly about our show that we had for 15 years together that we don’t wanna just do it, just to do it. We don’t wanna go, ‘Hey, I have two weeks off in June. Let’s go ahead and shoot 10 pages a day, just so we can have some more content.’ If and when Supernatural comes back, it’s going to be a labor of love, and we’re gonna put every hour in to make sure that it’s as true to the canon and to the fandom and to the story and to the characters as possible,” Padalecki once told Collider.

If those requirements were met, he was more than happy to return to Supernatural.

“So, my short answer is it’s not a consideration, the answer is yes. I just don’t know when I’m available. I don’t know when he’s available. But again, my answer is yes,” Padalecki said.

Padalecki also asserted it didn’t matter what platform Supernatural used to come back. The only thing he was worried about was its story.

“Honest to God, I don’t think about the medium in which it would air. I think about the story that I care about,” he added. “If Jensen and I talk about where we would like to see Sam and Dean appear on screens again, and we think, ‘Cool, we like this, and we like this arc, and we like this conclusion,’ then let’s do it .If they make it into a movie, great. If they make it into a limited series, great. If they make it into a flip book that’s available on Amazon, great. But at this point in time, I feel so protective of Supernatural that if the story’s fine, then I don’t care how it gets into the world.”

How Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles felt about ending ‘Supernatural’ in season 15

Theoretically, Supernatural could’ve gone on forever. But both Ackles and Padalecki felt 2020 was the right time to end the series and explore new opportunities. There was also a concern that the show would eventually grow stale and wear out its welcome if it remained on air for too long.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Ackles once said according to Wayward Winchester. “It was months and months if not years of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out.”

Ackles also confided that most of the cast and crew knew that Supernatural was going to end eventually.

“It was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to this show that we could by going out strong,” he added. “It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. I think everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith and going like, well guys, let’s get out the paint and paint that finish line, and hold our heads high, because what we’ve accomplished is unlike any other.”

‘Supernatural’ creator Eric Kripke said he was lying about the show’s five-year-plan

It has long been mentioned that Supernatural was supposed to end at season five. Ackles revealed that Kripke had a five-year-plan when it came to the series. Kripke would later leave Supernatural after season five, leaving Sera Gamble to take over the series’ duties. But in an interview with Variety, Kripke stated that he didn’t remember much of his original five-year-plan for Supernatural.

“If I’ve said in the past that I had this five year plan from the beginning, I was lying. I always knew what that particular season was going to be; ‘by midseason I want to be here, by the end of the season I want to be there.’ And then I always had a rough sketch what the season after that would be,” Kripke said. “I will say I knew that the show was going to come down to evil Sam versus good Dean and the fate of the world was going to hang in the balance — that was baked into the pilot. I wanted to build it to something that felt conclusive because I didn’t want these mysteries and mythologies to stretch on forever.”