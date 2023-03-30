Jax Taylor Says He Would ‘Murder’ Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss If He Was Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss shocked their Vanderpump Rules co-stars and fans, and former castmate Jax Taylor has not held back his opinions on the scandal. Here’s what the former Bravo star said about wanting to “murder” Sandoval and Leviss and what he thinks would have happened if the Schwartz and Sandy’s owner had broken up with Madix instead.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Raquel Leviss was spotted at Tom Sandoval’s house while Ariana Madix was away amid their affair scandal

On March 3, news broke that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up after nine years together. The bar owner was caught having a months-long affair with the couple’s Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss, who was previously engaged to another cast member, James Kennedy. Leviss is also shown pursuing a romance with Sandoval’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, in season 10, which is currently airing.

On March 29, the former pageant queen was photographed leaving the house Sandoval and Madix share. Madix was away filming an upcoming Lifetime movie.

Although Leviss was dressed in sweatpants and carrying multiple bags, a representative for Sandoval told Page Six, “Raquel certainly did not sleep over.” The rep claimed Leviss “stopped by” Sandoval’s house on her way to film for Vanderpump Rules.

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Jax Taylor said he would ‘murder’ Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss if he was Ariana Madix

Jax Taylor, one of Tom Sandoval’s former best friends, has been openly sharing his thoughts on the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal.

In a since-deleted tweet, Taylor reportedly posted the Page Six headline that read, “Raquel Leviss has sleepover at Tom Sandoval’s home while Ariana Madix is away.”

He wrote, “Ariana Madix is a way better person than I am. If this were me I would murder them both and turn myself in with a smile.”

Although Taylor deleted the tweet, it was screenshot and posted by the Real Moms of Bravo Instagram account.

Jax Taylor said the sandwich shop owner would have been ‘totally fine’ if her boyfriend had broken up with her

The former Vanderpump Rules star thinks things would have gone differently if Tom Sandoval had broken up with Ariana Madix before pursuing his relationship with Raquel Leviss.

“Relationships end, it is fine and normal. They dated for 10 years – there would have been nothing wrong if he went to Ariana,” Taylor told his wife, Brittany Cartwright, on the March 28 episode of their When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany podcast (via Us Weekly). “Ariana would have been [like], ‘That’s totally fine.’”

He said Madix and Sandoval’s relationship was already on the rocks and that the sandwich shop owner was “probably lonely.” “I know how Ariana is, she would have been fine because I think she was on the outs anyway too,” Taylor continued. “If he would have maybe sat her down – I don’t think he was ever around. I don’t think he is ever home. She was probably lonely too.”

Cartwright, on the other hand, thought a breakup would have still completely blindsided Madix. “She was in love with him,” she argued. “He should have not done that to her. It was insane.”