‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cheaters Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Will Be at the Reunion

The Bravo reality TV series Vanderpump Rules faced a major shakeup over the weekend, and it’s all fans can talk about right now. Longtime couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke up amid news that Sandoval was having a seven months long affair with Ariana’s good friend, Raquel Leviss. While Raquel and Sandoval will undoubtedly catch plenty of heat for their actions, Andy Cohen confirmed that both of them will appear at the season 10 reunion.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheaters, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, in their natural habitat. | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The basics of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Sandoval and Raquel’s cheating scandal

On Friday, March 3, news broke that Sandoval and Ariana broke up after learning that he had been cheating on her with Raquel (real name Rachel). Allegedly, Sandoval’s phone fell out of his pocket while performing with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras. When Ariana picked up the phone she saw several texts and a video of a sexual nature between Sandoval and Raquel. She then decided to end the couple’s nine-year relationship.

Since discovering Sandoval’s infidelity, Ariana deleted her social media accounts and has yet to comment on the situation. Sandoval, on the other hand, posted an apology via Instagram. While the TomTom and Schwartz and Sandy’s owner apologized to his employees and fellow business partners, he failed to mention Ariana at all.

To add salt to the wound, fans quickly picked up on several moments in the past where it seems Sandoval and Raquel hid their affair in plain sight. Raquel wears a matching lightning bolt necklace like Sandoval’s, and Sandoval went dressed as Raquel on Halloween. The entire cast, along with other Bravolebrities, continues to back Ariana in the middle of the scandal. (Or should we say, Scandoval?)

Andy Cohen confirms both Sandoval and Raquel will be at the reunion

In a recent episode of Radio Andy, Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show, all fans wanted to talk about was the recent cheating scandal between Sandoval and Raquel. Many fans wondered if Sandoval and Raquel would even make an appearance at the reunion, considering the entire cast seems to hate them at the moment. However, Cohen confirmed that both Sandoval and Raquel will be in attendance.

One woman named Rachelle said, “Hi, Andy. Hi, John. I was just wondering if you think Raquel and Tom will show up to the reunion.”

Andy replied, “I do. Yeah, they’re coming. I believe they’ll be there.”

Another caller asked if Cohen thought Sandoval and Raquel might show up as a couple at the reunion. When the caller clarified she meant whether or not the two would be dating, Cohen replied, “It’s my understanding that they are still [a couple], but I cannot say that as fact. That’s kind of what I gathered from my intelligence, but that’s, yeah.”

Andy Cohen says watching scenes now with the newest information will ‘give you pause’

With fans chomping at the bit to see how all of this plays out, Cohen says viewers might catch a few things that hint at the affair between the Vanderpump Rules stars. One caller asked Cohen his thoughts on Sandoval dressing as Raquel at Halloween.

“I think it’s wild. I’m telling you. Everything, with the overlay of what we know now, everything has a deeper meaning, deeper significance, you know, is more interesting, shocking,” Cohen said. “When you watch Raquel with Garcelle’s [Beauvais] son, Oliver, on Wednesday night and talking to Lala [Kent] about that, there are scenes in this Wednesday’s [Vanderpump Rules] episode that are really going to, really, give you pause. There’s a moment with Katie Maloney’s mother where she speaks to Raquel in a way that watching it with what we know now, you will look at differently.”

The Vanderpump Rules cast is no stranger to drama, but for now, buckle up. It seems as though the fallout between the Sandoval, Raquel, and the rest of the cast is only starting.

Catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 on Wednesday nights on Bravo.