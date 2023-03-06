‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps Gives Hilarious Response to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Affair Scandal

The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps has weighed in on the cheating scandal between Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss. Here’s de Lesseps’ take on the Bravo drama and why fans love her response.

Luann de Lesseps | Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Sandoval was caught cheating on Ariana Madix in a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have reportedly broken up after nine years together. According to reports from media outlets and the former couple’s castmates, Sandoval was caught having an affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss.

On Wednesday, March 1, Madix attended a Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras concert to support her boyfriend’s band. At the show, she saw “a selfie video sexual in nature from Leviss” pop up on Sandoval’s phone (per People). Madix then found a long thread of inappropriate messages proving the co-stars had been having an affair for several months.

Before discovering the messages, Madix and Leviss had a close friendship. The Fancy AF Cocktails creator helped Leviss through her broken engagement with James Kennedy.

“Ariana had been there for Raquel when she went through her split with James. She thought they were friends,” an inside source told People. “This isn’t something you do to a friend.”

As for Sandoval, another source said his affair with Leviss was “the final straw for Ariana.” “She put up with a lot over the years, but she won’t sit back and be disrespected this way,” said the insider.

Other Bravo stars, including RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps, have been weighing in on the cheating drama.

How Ariana Madix discovered Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with Raquel Leviss https://t.co/G7LJIooAwu pic.twitter.com/2Fj9e3boBU — Page Six (@PageSix) March 4, 2023

‘RHONY’ star Luann de Lesseps gave a hilarious response to the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss affair scandal

On March 4, de Lesseps shared an Instagram post about the cheating scandal between Sandoval, Madix, and Leviss.

She posted a meme showing a composite photo of herself and Sandoval in similar poses, singing into a microphone on stage. “Sandoval is the Countess Luann of Vanderpump,” read the meme.

“How’d I get dragged into this [shrug emoji],” de Lesseps captioned the image, adding the hashtags #bravotv and #pumprules.

Fans likely compared Sandoval and de Lesseps because the Bravo stars are both musicians – the Vanderpump Rules star performs with his band, Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras, while de Lesseps has been leading a successful cabaret show for years.

De Lesseps was also married to a man named Tom (Thomas D’Agostino Jr.), and their short-lived marriage ended amid reports that he cheated.

Bravo fans loved seeing ‘RHONY’ star Luann de Lesseps’ response to the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cheating drama

Fans loved watching other Bravo stars respond as the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal unfolded. They flooded the comments section of de Lesseps’ Instagram post with supportive words for the RHONY star.

“Sandoval will always be a wannabe, there’s only one Countess Luann!” wrote one fan, while another said, “I am crying! Long live Luann!”

Others commented on the RHONY star’s drama with her own Tom with messages like, “Luann had her own Tom to deal with! Not fair!” and “You had the first bad Tom of Bravo [crying laughing emoji].”