‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Lala Confesses to Raquel That She Hooked Up with James During Their Relationship

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiered on Feb. 8, signaling a shift in dynamics for most of the cast. Since the conclusion of season 9, several long-term couples have parted ways, including Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy. Over time, Lala and James’ relationship has transformed from romantic partners to friends and, eventually, enemies, with speculation that they may have hooked up. Recently, Lala publicly acknowledged that she and James had sex while he was in a relationship with Raquel. Now, she’s confessed her scandalous behavior to Raquel.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala broke the news to Raquel about sleeping with James. | Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Lala admitted she cheated on Randall with James in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

James and Raquel recently ended their engagement, and James began seeing Ally Lewber shortly after their separation. Talking to Katie and James, Lala confesses that she and James hooked up soon after she began dating Randall.

During the conversation, Lala observes that James’ feelings for Ally mimic how he felt for Raquel in the beginning of their relationship. However, James explains that he was still DJing at Sur, living in Los Angeles, and enjoying his life during that time.

Amused, Lala responds, “Are you finally admitting that you were still having ‘fun’?” James interjects by saying, “I’m not saying anything,” before Lala adds, “James and I, when we were very new in our relationships, definitely hooked up.”

Longtime fans of the show know that James denied he ever cheated on Raquel with Lala, despite her asking him specifically about it a few times. During a recent girls night out, Lala finally confessed the truth to Lala.

In the Feb. 22 episode of Vanderpump Rules, Lala, Katie, and Raquel go out for drinks. They discuss their relationships, and Raquel gets in a bit of hot water when she implies she’s not totally against hooking up with Schwartz. However, she goes on to say that she’s not looking for a serious relationship after remaining “so loyal” to James and learning how many women he cheated on her with after they broke up.

Lala interjects, Well, I’m going to tell you something. James and I definitely hooked up.”

“While we together?” Raquel asks.

“You guys were like pretty new into your relationship, and I was pretty new into mine,” Lala replies.

Later, Raquel tells producers her feelings on the situation before ending it by calling Lala an “effing hypocrite.”

Raquel confronts James about his indescretions later in the episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

James meets up with Raquel to spend some time with their dog, Graham, who they bought together when he was a puppy. During the outing, Raquel broaches the topic of Lala with James.

At first, James doesn’t say much, but eventually he explains, “It wasn’t a good decision. Obviously, we were both drunk, and alcohol was to blame. I mean, she was in bed and literally did not let me leave the room. Sorry, for what it’s worth.”

However, it doesn’t take long before James becomes frustrated with the conversation, and it devolves into an argument. The more things change, the more things stay the same!

Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Wednesday nights on Bravo.