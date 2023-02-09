‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Lala Kent Admits She Cheated on Randall Emmett with James Kennedy

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 returned on Feb. 8, and with it comes a new dynamic for most of the cast. Several of the longtime couples split since season 9 ended, including Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy. Lala and James have gone from lovers to friends to enemies, and many believe she hooked up with James at one point or another. Now, the 32-year-old finally admitted she and James hooked up, and it was when she was dating Randall.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy | Bravo/Tommy Garcia

A brief overview of Lala and Randall’s relationship timeline

Lala and Randall met when she worked at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant Sur. At the time, Lala discussed the relationship but kept Randall’s identity a secret because he was still finalizing his divorce from Ambyr Childers. The divorce became final in 2017, and a little over a year later, Randall proposed to Lala.

Because of his anonymity, Lala waited to share how she and Randall met. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2018, Lala said, “He actually came into SUR one night that I was hostessing. He was having his holiday party there, and he sent his assistant up to me to ask for my manager’s number because they were casting for a film called The Row.”

Lala went on to star in the film, which debuted in the summer of 2018. Even after she revealed Randall, he didn’t appear in Vanderpump Rules until season 8. The couple had a daughter together in 2021, but they broke off their engagement in October of the same year.

Lala admits she and James hooked up after she was dating Randall in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

The premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 starts off with a bang. After producers speak to Tom and Katie about their divorce, the audience spends much of the first episode catching up with everyone in the cast. James and Raquel recently called off their engagement, and he began dating Ally Lewber shortly after their split. However, in a conversation between James, Lala, and Katie, Lala finally admits that she and James hooked up shortly after she began dating Randall.

In the conversation, Lala points out that the way James gushes over Ally is very similar to how he said he felt about Raquel. But James counters that he was still DJing at Sur all the time, living in Los Angeles, and having “fun.”

Laughing, Lala says, “Are finally admitting you were still having ‘fun?’” James cuts in and says, “I’m not saying anything,” before Lala continues. “James and I, when we were very new in our relationships, definitely hooked up.”

While this means Lala cheated on Randall, it also means that James cheated on Raquel. Raquel previously acknowledged the cheating by James in the past.

Lala says she cut Tom Schwartz out of her life due to his ongoing friendship with Randall in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

After Lala and Randall’s split, Lala asked her friends not to associate with Randall. This is due to an ongoing custody battle for her and Randall’s daughter, Ocean. Regardless, Lala discovered that Schwartz continued to meet up with Randall for leisurely games of pickleball. While most of the men don’t seem to think Schwartz did anything wrong, the women of Vanderpump Rules seem fine siding with Lala. Lala calls Schwartz over for a chat during a night out, but neither seems willing to budge in their stances. Sounds like yet more drama fans can watch play out over the course of Vanderpump Rules Season 10.