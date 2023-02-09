‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: Katie Maloney Gave Tom Schwartz 1 Rule After Their Divorce – He Broke It

Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules returned on Feb. 8, with most of the cast returning to share their lives with fans. Since season 9 wrapped, lots of things have gone down with several of the relationships. From Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce to Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s split, most of the cast members are single and ready to mingle. Schwartz and Katie want to remain friends after their divorce, but Katie says she has one rule Schwartz has to follow to make that happen.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Schwartz and Katie announced their divorce in 2022

When Bravo first introduced the world to Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz and Katie were already dating. Fans watched the couple through some of their most tumultuous moments and some of their sweetest. Three years after debuting on the series, Schwartz and Katie tied the knot in a televised wedding. However, the couple later revealed that due to some lost paperwork, they weren’t legally wed until 2019.

Unfortunately, they weren’t meant to be, and the Vanderpump Rules stars simultaneously announced their decision to divorce via separate Instagram posts. Despite their impending divorce, both maintained they were insistent to remain friends. With the recent premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 10, it looks like that might turn out to be harder than either anticipated.

Katie has 1 rule Schwartz has to follow to remain friends with her

The opening of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 is more than a little bittersweet as producers bring in Katie and Schwartz separately to discuss their divorce. Katie starts by saying, “After 12 years together and five years of marriage, I went to Tom last winter and asked him for a divorce.”

Schwartz describes the moment Katie asked him for a divorce as one where his “whole world dissipated.” He also adds that one of the reasons Katie broke up with him was because he wasn’t a good listener. Katie also added that she never felt like a priority with Schwartz. While both want to remain friends, Katie laid out one very specific rule that Schwartz must follow in order to keep her friendship.

“I really value my friendship with Tom, and I want to remain friends. But there’s just one rule. Don’t hook up with anyone in the friend group,” Katie says before the intro starts rolling.

Schwartz hooked up with Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay’s wedding

Fans who want drama in Vanderpump Rules will certainly have their wishes granted. The trailer for the upcoming season gives audiences a sneak peek at what’s to come. However, in September 2022, Sür manager Peter Madrigal confirmed that Schwartz and Raquel hooked up during Scheana’s wedding.

This looks like it comes into play during Vanderpump Rules Season 10 as previews show James Kennedy becoming angry and throwing a drink in Schwartz’s face. It’s hard to imagine Katie was pleased with the incident, either. With only the premiere airing so far, there’s more than enough time to watch all the drama unfold.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesday nights at 9:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.

