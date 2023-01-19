‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exes Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Spotted Having a Not-So-Friendly Date on Her Birthday

Vanderpump Rules fans have watched Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s relationship play out since the series premiered in 2013. They were introduced as a dating couple before tying the knot in 2016. But after six years of marriage, Maloney filed for divorce in 2022. Still, the exes have remained friends and continue to spend time together. That being said, they were spotted together recently having a pretty tense-looking date on her birthday.

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney got married twice

Schwartz and Maloney met two years before they first appeared on Vanderpump Rules after being set up by their co-star Kristin Doute. Despite regularly arguing on camera — and having a massive fight in season 2 during the cast trip to Mexico — Schwartz still proposed to Maloney in 2015.

The couple got married on August 17, 2016, in front of Bravo cameras with an intimate forest wedding near Lake Tahoe, California, which was officiated by Lisa Vanderpump.

But by early 2018, there was trouble in the relationship. Schwartz was accused of cheating on Maloney when Scheana Shay told her that he had “made out” with one of her friends. On another occasion, Lala Kent claimed Schwartz “got hammered” and made out with one of her friends while Maloney was in New York.

The couple managed to make it through the infidelity claims, and insisted their marriage was going strong by the end of 2018. Then, in the summer of 2019, they actually got married again in Las Vegas because they never made their first union legal with the proper paperwork.

The exes were spotted having a not-so-friendly date

The Vanderpump Rules stars started talking about having a family in 2021, but admitted to having fertility struggles. Maloney said on her podcast, You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney, that she felt pressured to get pregnant after watching her co-stars become parents.

“It was a lot. And I wasn’t handling it very well,” she said. “As much as we kept going and kept trying, at the end of last year I was like, ‘This is not how I want this to go down. This is just so much pressure … I’m having anxiety even thinking about it.’ I just said to Tom, ‘Let’s just take a break.’ … It was starting to feel forced.”

Just four months after making that comment in March 2022, Maloney filed for divorce from Schwartz, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Maloney said that she “just wasn’t happy,” and the split had been built up over time.

Even though the break-up has been “painful,” Schwartz says that he and Maloney are “some of the best divorcees ever” and have continued a friendship. However, when they were on a date recently for Maloney’s birthday, things didn’t look to be quite so friendly.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars have ‘done a good job divorcing each other’

In a clip posted on the Bravo & Cocktails Instagram page, Maloney and Schwartz can be seen having lunch in a restaurant’s outdoor seating area and they appear to be arguing. It was just a short clip, but the video makes it clear that the exes are still communicating — and they still have disputes.

Schwartz told People magazine that he and Maloney “still have an incredible friendship,” and they have a great bond. He admitted that it was rough at first after the split, but they are working through it and remain amicable.

“I’m happy that we’re still close. I think, relatively speaking, we’ve done a damn good job divorcing each other,” Schwartz said.

Still, despite the exes being happy with how their divorce has played out, it’s clear from the season 10 Vanderpump Rules trailer that there is some tension when she confronts him about hooking up with co-star Raquel Leviss.

“I’ve never had hatred for you and now I do,” Maloney tells her ex-husband in the teaser. “I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunk, and I think you’re a loser.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premieres February 8 on Bravo.