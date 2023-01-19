‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Bosses Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Lisa Vanderpump for Season 13

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going through a cast shake-up ahead of season 13. Now that Lisa Rinna has announced her official exit after eight seasons — and Diana Jenkins has also said she won’t be back — the rumors are really starting to heat up about who will make the official cast. According to one insider, Bravo bosses are actually considering bringing back Lisa Vanderpump.

Lisa Vanderpump | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ bosses are considering bringing back Lisa Vanderpump

January is usually when the cast of RHOBH begins filming a new season — but not this year. The show is currently on pause while they figure out who is going to get a diamond.

According to a tip submitted to Bravo & Cocktails, casting has not yet been finalized, and they are currently test filming. The insider also revealed that producers are considering the return of Lisa Vanderpump, referred to as LVP in the submitted tip.

This is hands down Lisa Vanderpump’s funniest moment on the show. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/mgVJPD7Et4 — Real HouseGay (@RealHouseMark) January 12, 2023

“Casting on S13 is not finalized, test filming is underway but none of the returning cast have much to offer storyline-wise,” the insider dished. “An LVP return has been considered as a mid-season storyline if the new cast doesn’t drive the story, with a permanent return for S14, they want the reintroduction (if it occurs) to be more organic.”

The insider went on to say that Kyle Richards is “ok” with Lisa’s return because they have “provided a favored nations clause.”

Andy Cohen pressured for Lisa Vanderpump’s return for season 13

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actor Jessica Chastain asked the RHOBH executive producer to bring back Vanderpump for season 13.

When a fan asked Chastain who she would like to see a return to the Beverly Hills franchise, Chastain replied, “Vanderpump. She was the best.” Vanderpump was an OG of the series who left the franchise after season 9.

If Brandi can come back after her treatment of Joyce, Phaedra after her drama with Kandi, and Vicki after faking cancer, there's no reason Lisa Vanderpump shouldn't return because she skipped a reunion. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/zF6rgJEZhB — TV Deets (@tvdeets) January 15, 2023

“I love [her], I want to see her and Kyle together again,” Chastain said. “Maybe you have to get rid of someone in order to bring her back.”

In response, Cohen noted that this was an “interesting” and “timely question,” indicating they were still in the casting process. He did point out, though, that he didn’t think Vanderpump would come back to RHOBH.

“I think she might. I think it has to be the right group of people,” Chastain said with a laugh, while admitting she didn’t know LVP at all.

Jessica Chastain continues pressuring Andy Cohen on Twitter about the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13 cast

After Chastain’s segment aired on Bravo, she continued her campaign for LVP’s return on social media. Alongside a screenshot of fans reacting with applause to Chastain’s suggestion that LVP return, she wrote on Twitter, “Ummmm your move @Andy.”

OMG LMAO ???. Bring back Lisa Vanderpump right now, Andrew #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/kRwRtb7ewo — Alex by Alene Too (@adrianasmojito) January 9, 2023

Vanderpump noticed and chimed in, “No Jessica You do it.” Then, the two ladies went back and forth. Vanderpump even joked that Chastain could join the RHOBH cast despite being “an east coast gal” because none of the cast members actually live in the 90210 zip code. Cohen also joined in the conversation, tweeting, “Keep going!”

Even though it doesn’t look like Vanderpump has any interest in returning to RHOBH, the fact that Garcelle Beauvais is popping up in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules could mean there is a chance.