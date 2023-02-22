‘Vanderpump Rules’: What’s on the Schwartz and Sandy’s Menu?

Move over SUR and Tom Tom, there’s a new hotspot in West Hollywood. Last summer, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval opened up their newest team venture, Schwartz and Sandy’s, much to the delight of viewers around the country.

After spending a lot time getting the place ready for the public, the new bar and lounge is officially open for fans and casual diners alike. With season 10 of Vanderpump Rules in full swing, here’s a closer look at Schwartz and Sandy’s, including what’s hot on their menu.

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval | Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

What’s on the menu at Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s restaurant Schwartz and Sandy’s?

Schwartz and Sandoval are no strangers to teaming up for a business venture. Back in season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, they got together with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd to launch Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar.

Last summer, the two surprised fans by announcing yet another restaurant launch called Schwartz and Sandy’s. Schwartz and Sandoval then spent several months getting the place ready to open and we now have a better idea of what’s on their menu.

For Vanderpump Rules fans who cannot get out to West Hollywood any time soon, the menu at Schwartz and Sandy’s features an array of appetizers, entrees, and, of course, some unique cocktails.

Appetizers include shoestring fries, “Jucy Lucy Sliders,” and lobster corndogs. For main dishes, customers can enjoy a butternut squash cacao e pepe, a crisp skin roast chicken breast, a spiced salmon with tofu skewers, or a prime flat iron streak with a side of fries.

As far as the drinks are concerned, there are certainly plenty to choose from. Whether you are craving a whiskey forward “Thai Tea Manhattan” or a vodka and espresso blend in “Midnight Madagascar”, Schwartz and Sandy’s has got you covered.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars open up about their menu and vision for Schwartz and Sandy’s

Apart from the menu, the Vanderpump Rules stars put a lot of hard work into the interior of their newest restaurant. Last summer, the two opened up about how they came up with the design for their bar and lounge, and based on the photos, it looks like they nailed it.

“It’s awesome. It’s a funky, eclectic, playful cocktail lounge,” Schwartz shared. “I think people are going to love it. You’re gonna come, you’re gonna have a good time. The music’s gonna be on point.”

According to Yahoo, Schwartz added that they wanted their menu to be more like a “chic neighborhood lounge” than anything else. The reality starts also wanted it to pay tribute to their Midwest upbringing with a few of their menu items.

For fans who are visiting or live in the area, you can book a reservation online at Schwartz and Sandy’s. The dress code is business casual.

How their new restaurant almost ruined the Tom Tom’s friendship

Although Schwartz and Sandy’s is officially up and running, the restaurant almost tore apart Sandoval and Schwartz’s friendship forever.

As previously reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Schwartz admitted that starting the new business was very difficult and really tested his friendship with Sandoval. Schwartz noted that one reason opening Schwartz and Sandy’s was so hard was because it nearly consumed his entire life.

“On the surface, it sounds fun, right?” Schwartz stated. “Open a bar, open a restaurant, you know what I mean? It’s glamorous. But trust me, it’s a f***ing nightmare and a dream come true. All rolled into one.”

Fans can watch Schwartz and Sandoval in action when new episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Wednesday nights on Bravo.