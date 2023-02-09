4 of the Wildest Fights ‘Vanderpump Rules’ History

Let’s get ready to rumble! It wouldn’t be reality TV without some of the cast members ready to throw down at a moment’s notice. From friends to foes, the cast of Vanderpump Rules has seen their fair share of altercations over the years. With the show now back with its tenth season, let’s take a look back at some of the best fights in the series’ history.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Cast | Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 1 – Jax and his chunky sweater vs. Frank

Vintage Vanderpump Rules features some of the most entertaining fights. However, the one that stands out the most has to be Jax, in his chunky white sweater, trying to take on Stassi’s new hookup. After Stassi and Jax split, she headed to Vegas with most of the cast to celebrate her birthday, including Frank, a guy she was casually dating. Jax showed up, and Frank called him out, which, of course, escalated the incident. Within minutes, Tom Schwartz calls Stassi a “b***” and gets a drink thrown in his face. This forces Katie to corral Stassi back while Kristen (for some reason) takes Jax’s side. Meanwhile, Jax goes to the parking lot, rips his chunky sweater off (RIP), and tries to fight Frank. Tom Sandoval also takes his shirt off. Frank’s not wearing a shirt. Just shirtless men all over this Vegas parking lot! (Honorable mention goes to Schwartz’s hair in this scene because it’s just… *chef’s kiss.)

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 2 – Stassi backhands Kristen

Stassi and Jax’s relationship was incredibly toxic. He cheated on her multiple times. (Remember the woman in Vegas he allegedly impregnated?) However, it all came to a head when Stassi discovered that not only did Jax cheat on her again, he cheated on her with her best friend, Kristen. In true evil genius fashion, and not unlike a game of Clue, Stassi formed a plan to expose Kristen and Jax’s dirty deed in Vanderpump Rules Season 2. After Stassi called Kristen out, Kristen tried to defend herself, which swiftly caused the back of Stassi’s hand to connect directly with Kristen’s face. Kristen reacted by shouting something about a lawsuit. However, as friendships between the Vanderpump gals go, eventually, Stassi forgave her, and the two became buds again. This incident, however, goes down in the Vanderpump Rules fights hall of fame.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 – the Jax/Faith audio recording

Jax might very well be the king of Vanderpump Rules fights. The show introduced us to Jax’s now-wife, Brittany Cartwright in season 4. As per usual, their rollercoaster of a relationship gave fans more than enough drama. In season 6, Brittany not only learns that Jax cheated on her, but Faith Stowers, one of the women he cheated with, recorded one of their conversations. The audio revealed Jax telling Faith about his lack of attraction for Brittany and how his sex with Faith was some of the best he’s ever had. Producers showed Brittany’s heartbreaking reaction and made everyone wonder what she saw in Jax.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6 – ‘It’s not about the pasta!’

Are you really a Vanderpump Rules fan if you don’t scream, “It’s not about the pasta!” at least once every few months? The iconic fight between Lala and James supposedly centered around Lala eating some of James’ girlfriend, Raquel’s, pasta that she ordered during a night out. Over the years, fans guessed that pasta secretly meant cocaine. However, according to Lala, she promises it really was just about pasta. The fight apparently stemmed from other drama happening behind the scenes and Lala wanting to change the conversation.

Lala spoke to Entertainment Tonight after launching her first book and said, “I wish that it was about the drug that everyone thinks it was about, that would be a much cooler story. It was literally about a bowl of pasta for me to try and detour.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiered on Feb. 8, and we’re sure there’s more fights in the future. Catch new episodes on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST.