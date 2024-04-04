Jenelle Evans just filed for an order of protection against David Eason, signaling the divorce drama is heating up. In her complaint, she revealed Eason killed a second family dog.

Teen Mom 2 fans have been waiting for the relationship drama between David Eason and Jenelle Evans to spill over into a public forum. While the former couple have spent weeks keeping things relatively civil on social media, Evans appears about ready to crack. In a recent court filing, the mother of three accused Eason of killing one of the family dogs. It isn’t the first time Eason has been responsible for the death of a family pet.

Jenelle Evans reveals David Eason has killed another dog

Last month, Jenelle Evans filed for a legal separation from her husband, David Eason. While the North Carolina native hasn’t been living on her property since February 16, he’s not staying far enough away for Evans’ liking. The former reality TV star recently filed for an order of protection against Eason. In the complaint, Evans revealed that Eason killed a family pet just before he moved out of the house for good.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans | Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In the complaint, obtained by The U.S. Sun, Evans revealed that Eason hopped in a truck after an argument in early February and went to drive away. Evans said Eason hit a puppy living on the property with his vehicle, killing it. According to the complaint, David Eason’s teen daughter, Maryssa Eason, witnessed the incident. Evans did not reveal if the dog harmed was part of the litter of puppies she featured on TikTok in February.

Animal abuse is just one of several reasons why Evans requested an order of protection for herself and all three of her children, including the daughter she shares with Eason. The U.S. Sun captured footage of Eason being served with paperwork at the Marina where Evans’ boat is docked. Eason has been living on the boat since leaving the family home. He didn’t seem particularly bothered by the turn of events.

David Eason Jenelle’s dog in 2019

Evans’ most recent complaint is not the first time she has filed an order of protection against her troubled husband. It is also not the first time he has killed a family pet. In 2019, Eason shot and killed the family dog. The incident led to Eason and Evans having their children removed from the home by CPS. It also led to MTV cutting ties with Evans for good. The children, including Maryssa Eason, Kaiser Griffith, and Ensley Eason, later returned to the home. Jace Evans was living elsewhere at the time of the incident.

Several months after the incident, Evans left Eason and moved away from North Carolina. She filed for an order of protection and cited Nugget’s death as part of her complaint. The separation lasted just a few months. The duo reconciled in early 2020 and remained together until February 2024.

David Eason has not responded to the most recent allegations.