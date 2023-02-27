How Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Is Celebrating Her 38th Birthday

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s birthday is Feb. 27. She was born in 1986, which makes the reality TV star is 38 years old today. Find out how “JWoww” is celebrating her birthday, plus what her Jersey Shore crew has to say about her big day.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Jenni ‘JWoww’ is spending her 38th birthday at the doctor

“Happy Birthday to me,” Jenni said in a video post to her Instagram Stories. “I will be spending all day at Dr. Kaga’s. So even though I am 38, I won’t look 38 hopefully by the time I leave.”

everybody say happy birthday to our girl, @JENNIWOWW! ? pic.twitter.com/VuDGNt9k3H — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 27, 2023

Many of the Jersey Shore stars in the New Jersey area see Dr. Kaga, who provides nonsurgical procedures, laser treatments, Botox, and more. This isn’t her first time — Jenni frequently posts when she visits Dr. Kaga’s office.

According to the website, Dr. Kaga is Board-Certified in Aesthetic Medicine by the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine. She “uses the most advanced techniques in aesthetic medicine that produce beautiful, flawless results with reduced pain, bruising, and downtime” and “prides herself in her ability to combine her injectable and laser training in order to achieve flawless, natural results.”

‘Jersey Shore’ cast wishes Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley a happy birthday on social media

The cast of Jersey Shore have been wishing Jenni well on social media. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted a series of photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO,” her caption started. “We’ve had a wild ride together [and] can’t wait to be crazy old ladies together. Thanks for being the bestest friend a meatball could ever have! Love u!”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also posted about Jenni’s birthday. “Happy birthday sis,” he wrote over a photo from the early days of Jersey Shore in his Instagram Stories. Pauly DelVecchio also posted to his Stories writing: “Happy Birthday @JWoww.”

Happy bday @JENNIWOWW of the Long Island wows. — SallyAnn Salsano (@sallyannsalsano) February 27, 2023

Jersey Shore executive producer SallyAnn Salsano addressed Jenni’s birthday on Twitter. “Happy bday @JENNIWOWW of the Long Island wows,” she tweeted. The official Jersey Shore Instagram account also sent well wishes to the reality star. “Everybody join me in wishing a happy birthday to the forever fierce @JWoww,” the caption reads.

Other stars like Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick have not posted about their co-star’s birthday. But there’s still time!

Jenni Farley’s fiancé wishes her a ‘Happy Birthday’ on Instagram

Zach “24” Carpinello also made a special Instagram post for Jenni on Feb. 27. “Happy birthday to my gorgeous fiancée,” he captioned a photo from their recent trip to Egypt. “You are beautiful on the inside and out. You are my everything and I love you endlessly.”

Other important people in Jenni’s life, including her public relations rep Robyn Bordes, makeup artist Jaime Nardiello, and DJ M DOT, also wished the reality star well on social media. Jenni has been sharing their mentions to her Instagram Stories.

See Jenni in new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Season 6 continues every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.