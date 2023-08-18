Jennifer Lawrence is back in action, starring in a brand-new comedy after taking a break from Hollywood. Though she’s now a new mom, Lawrence is still a hot commodity. Fans love her as much as ever, and it’s clear that her signature sense of humor is still very much intact. Lawrence has been a working actor since childhood, appearing in TV shows and movies before getting her big break in a 2010 independent film. Ironically, that independent production might have been the one that shot Lawrence to stardom, but it remains one of her lowest-paid roles to date.

Jennifer Lawrence has acted in Hollywood blockbusters

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence | Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Lawrence was born in Kentucky in 1990. She began acting as a young teenager, with a recurring role on The Bill Engvall Show. Lawrence made her movie debut in 2008, but it wasn’t until 2010 that she really made an impact with critics, when she portrayed a young girl seeking answers about her father in the Ozark Mountains. Winter’s Bone showcased Lawrence’s talent and made her a star. She even received an Academy Award nomination for her work in the movie.

She received worldwide recognition when she was cast as heroine Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games film franchise. She trained hard for the role, learning archery and combat to play the role of Katniss more accurately. Lawrence went on to appear in such high-profile films as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Serena. She also landed the role of Mystique in the X-Men series, securing another part in a high-profile franchise.

How much did Jennifer Lawrence earn for ‘Winter’s Bone’?

In 2019, Lawrence took a small break from acting to focus on her private life. She made a brief return to Hollywood in 2021 with a role in the acclaimed comedy Don’t Look Up, but promptly returned to the sidelines to have a baby and transition into motherhood. In 2023, the actor made a grand return to form with the slapstick comedy No Hard Feelings. Fans loved Lawrence’s comic timing, and many were thrilled to see her back onscreen.

Since her first starring role in Winter’s Bone, Lawrence has come a long way. At the time, Lawrence was happy to work for a smaller paycheck, since it meant she was advancing her film career. According to The Things, Lawrence made about $3,000 per week for her role in Winter’s Bone. All in all, since she dedicated a little less than four weeks of work to the project, she made around $10,000 in total for the independent film.

What’s Jennifer Lawrence’s net worth these days?

Jennifer Lawrence | Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

While that $10,000 salary might seem like a lot to anyone not working in Hollywood, it’s small potatoes compared to how much Lawrence makes now. The Things reports that Lawrence was paid $25 million for her role in Don’t Look Up and $20 million for her 2016 movie Passengers. These days, Lawrence is incredibly wealthy, with Celebrity Net Worth reporting that her net worth is around $160 million.

While Lawrence is now a millionaire, a far cry from her days as a teenager in Kentucky, she’s retained her humble attitude and perspective on life. Fans love her sense of humor and outrageous attitude in interviews and press events. As to what’s next for Lawrence, while her movie projects are in flux, she’s certainly going to be a staple in the entertainment industry for years to come. At the young age of 32, Lawrence has a whole second career in front of her.