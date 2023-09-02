Jennifer Lawrence had a wild and drunken night out with Woody Harrelson that she briefly wondered might’ve gotten her in legal trouble.

Jennifer Lawrence formed a tight bond with her Hunter Games cast-mate Woody Harrelson after meeting him on set. But she was slightly concerned their friendship might’ve been ruined after their party got out of hand.

Jennifer Lawrence on her and Woody Harrelson’s wild party

The Hunger Games set wasn’t the only place Harrelson and Lawrence hung out. The pair once got together for a party that Lawrence ended up getting extremely drunk in.

“If I do stay out late and I’m partying hard, I will throw up. I don’t have the tolerance to black out; I just start puking,” Lawrence once said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Harrelson stayed over with Lawrence, where he experienced a slight injury thanks to his co-star’s drunkenness.

“Woody cut his foot,” she said. “He stayed over in one of my guest bedrooms, but that’s where I started puking. I broke a candle because I can’t just puke like a normal person—I flay my arms everywhere. And I didn’t clean it up because I’m an a**hole. The next day he cut his foot open. I was like, ‘F***, am I going to get sued?’ And he’s like, ‘Are you going to ask if I’m okay?’”

Reflecting on the party, she admitted the event got out of hand.

“That night got crazy,” she said.

Jennifer Lawrence felt Woody Harrelson didn’t fit on ‘Hunger Games’ set

Lawrence and Harrelson first crossed paths in the hit film series The Hunger Games. Lawrence was still relatively new by the time she was cast in the franchise. But her star-power back then was steadily on the rise after doing projects like Winter’s Bone and X-Men First Class. Hunger Games saw her working alongside a few established actors like Wes Bentley and Donald Sutherland.

But perhaps watching Harrelson work was one of the biggest surprises on set because of how approachable Lawrence found her co-star to be.

“Woody is the nicest person in the entire world. You know that he would be the exact same, no matter what his job was or what he was doing,” Lawrence once told Collider. “He is just still that guy from Texas. He can strike up a conversation with anybody. It almost seems odd, seeing him on a movie set. He’s one of the most incredible actors in the world, and he almost doesn’t fit on a set.”

Lawrence also quipped that she saw how Harrelson does ‘backwards acting’ during his scenes.

“We had a scene where I stab a knife through his fingers on the table, and to do that, you have to do everything backwards, and then they put it forward in post,” she remembered. “So, we would start [with the knife in the table], and then, slowly, everything would go [backwards]. Woody said, ‘I’m even doing backwards acting. When I get here, I start to feel my desire for the jam.’ He was full of gems like that.”

Jennifer Lawrence made Woody Harrelson burst out laughing when they met

Lawrence understandably had a lot of nerves when she first worked alongside Harrelson. The then up-and-coming star was even rehearsing how she’d introduce herself to her much more experienced Hunger Games partner.

“I had been practicing what I was going to say in my trailer because I couldn’t decide if I was going to go with ‘Hey, how are ya, I’m Jen!’ or ‘Hi Woody, it’s such an honor to meet you, I’m Jennifer.’ I went over it and over it on the way walking to his bus, muttering to myself ‘Should I go with Jen or Jennifer? Should I say I’m Katniss. No he probably already knows that,’” she once recalled to Entertainment Weekly.

But when the Oscar winner went to finally meet Harrelson, she couldn’t help ask about the yoga swing in his room.

“I walked into his bus to introduce myself and the first words that just fell out of my mouth were ‘Is that a sex swing?’” she remembered.

Although the comment later left Lawrence red-faced, Harrelson enjoyed the young actor’s reaction.

“The first moment meeting this incredible, esteemed actress and she opens the door and is like ‘Hi Woody, I just wanted to say… is that a sex swing?!’ I laughed so hard, then I said ‘Well it could be,'” Harrelson remembered.