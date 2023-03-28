‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think the Show Just Threw Shade at ‘Wheel of Fortune’

When it comes to American game shows, both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are considered classics. Both shows have been around for decades and have devoted and very passionate fans. But it seems as if a little rivalry may have formed between the iconic competition game shows. In fact, some fans of Jeopardy! seem to think that the show just threw some serious shade at Wheel of Fortune via social media. So what exactly went down?

‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’ recently went head to head in a competition

The alleged beef started thanks to a competition hosted by PlutoTV. The free television channel has asked viewers to participate in a competition called Battle of the Fandoms. Both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! can be streamed on PlutoTV, so it makes sense that the two shows went head to head in the first-round competition. However, it seems that the social media team running Jeopardy! ‘s page took the competition seriously and immediately went on the offensive.

Fans on Instagram react to ‘Jeopardy!’ shading ‘Wheel of Fortune’

On their Instagram page, Jeopardy! posted an image of one of Wheel of Fortune’s long-time hosts, Vanna White. White, of course, is responsible for flipping over the tiles when letters appear in the puzzle. Jeopardy!‘s social media team created a photoshopped image where the puzzle category is “What are you doing?” While three tiles of the puzzle are left blank, fans need only to guess the letter “o” for the puzzle to read “voting for Jeopardy.” Clearly, “America’s favorite quiz show” wanted to come out on top in the PlutoTV competition.

It didn’t take long for Jeopardy! fans to notice the dig that the show took at Wheel of Fortune. “Savage.” one fan posted in the comments. Of course, plenty of the show’s viewers felt that the shade was humorous, commenting on their love for Jeopardy over Wheel of Fortune. “This is petty (since Jeopardy! Is going head-to-head with Wheel of Fortune in the bracket) — and I am here for it,” one person penned on the popular social media app.

Which popular game show has been around longer?

Of course, not everyone was pleased by what they viewed as a shady post. In fact, some people were quick to point out that Jeopardy! should show respect to the game show that is its predecessor. While the two game shows have a similar number of seasons (Jeopardy! is in its 39th season, while Wheel of Fortune is in its 40th season), Wheel of Fortune has been around for quite a bit longer. The puzzle-based word show premiered back in 1975, nearly a decade before the quiz show debuted in 1984. It seemed that some fans were quick to relay that knowledge in the comments of the shady post. “What is, ‘Jeopardy Would Be Nothing Without Wheel of Fortune?'” one person commented.

Clearly, fans of the two shows had various reactions to the post that some believe to be shady. However, it seems to be all in fun and games. Pun intended.