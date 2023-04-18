Jeremy Renner Worried About His Family After His Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has been working in Hollywood since the mid-1990s. The Oscar-nominated actor has starred in films such as The Hurt Locker, The Town, Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, Arrival, and numerous installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now as he prepares to show off his home renovation skills on a new Disney+ series the actor is looking back at his horrific 2023 snowplow accident.

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized after a 2023 snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner attends the premiere of Disney+’s original series “Rennervations.” I Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

On January 1, 2023, Renner was rushed to the hospital after getting hit and run over by a snowplow. The actor reportedly suffered blunt chest trauma and many other injuries after he intervened to save his nephew from getting hurt. Just a few days later, Renner took to Instagram to reassure fans he was on the mend, though he admitted he was “too messed up now to type.”

The actor’s fans and colleagues rallied to support him on the road to recovery. In April 2023, Renner returned to the spotlight, just in time to promote his docuseries Rennervations. Now streaming on Disney+, the show features the Renner and celebrity guests “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles.” Its release also gives the actor the chance to share his harrowing story.

Why Jeremy Renner was concerned about his family afterwards

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Renner shared what was going through his mind as he lay injured in the snow following the incident. And it’s probably not what fans think.

“One thing I thought about once I was clear enough — this was when I was still on the ground before the ambulance even got there — was [not just] what my experience was like but I had to think about [my nephew ] Alex because Alex was there during the entire time. And he had to see his Uncle Jeremy on the ground. I didn’t see any of this stuff, but the blood everywhere, the thing, the eye, and all this stuff, right? I had to consider what his perspective was. And then that kept happening with everyone’s perspective throughout this entire ordeal. And it’s pretty harrowing to take the time to really consider somebody else’s perspective.”

Despite suffering severe injuries, Renner still turned his concern to his young nephew and other members of his family. According to the actor, he lay there for 45 minutes before help arrived.

What is the actor working on next?

In addition to Rennervations, the actor is keeping busy with his Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. Season 2 of that show debuted in January 2023 and concluded in March. It’s unclear right now if the streaming service will renew it for another season just yet.

Little else is confirmed for Renner at this time. It’s possible he could return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime soon, having last played Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in the 2021 Disney+ series Hawkeye. But fans might have to wait until 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.