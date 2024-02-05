The former reality star didn't realize his Uber Eats order would get so much attention

Jersey Shore star Jionni LaValle, husband of Nicole Polizzi, didn’t expect police to deliver an Uber Eats order to his home when he placed his order. However, that’s what happened when New Jersey cops arrested the delivery driver en route to the reality star’s home.

Jionni LaValle placed a delivery order but was shocked when cops brought the food

In late January 2024, an Uber Eats driver was arrested in Florham Park, New Jersey. However, she left her food delivery order behind in the car she was driving, reported ABC7 New York news.

A random plate scan determined the driver had an outstanding warrant and was arrested. But what to do with the food left behind?

Officer Alex Tredy decided to complete the McDonald’s food delivery. Surprisingly, Tredy’s customer was Jionne LaValle, Nicole Polizzi’s husband, who appeared on the first installation of MTV’s Jersey Shore.

“He was definitely surprised,” Tredy told the news station. “But he understood the situation and was very thankful for the kind act that we did.”

Later, the Florham Park Police Department discussed the incident on Facebook. They wrote, “We think the food got cold, and no, he did not get a tip.”

However, the department clarified the lack of tip had nothing to do with the generosity of the former Jersey Shore star. “We can’t accept tips as government officials. We do it out of the goodness of hearts,” Tredy told the news station.

Jionni LaValle and Nicole Polizzi raise their family in Florham Park, New Jersey

Jersey Shore star Nicole Polizzi and Jionni LaValle moved to Florham Park in January 2015. A record of their purchase was printed in the Daily Record. The price? $2,589,786.

The duo purchased the three-story colonial abode three months after tying the knot in November 2014. Before that, they lived in East Hanover, New Jersey.

The couple lives at the residence with their three children, sons Lorenzo and Angelo, and a daughter Giovanna. Polizzi and LaValle are very involved in their neighborhood, owning separate businesses in the area.

What type of businesses do Jionni LaValle and Nicole Polizzi own in New Jersey?

Nicole Polizzi and Jionni LaValle were photographed together in 2012 | Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jionni LaValle previously helmed an ATM business, and a T-shirt company called NJ Fatman. In addition, he owned an Etsy shop, LaValle’s Man Cave, which is currently showing no inventory.

In November 2023, LaValle announced the opening of The Hobby Hive in East Hanover, New Jersey. It sells sports memorabilia and cards.

As for Nicole Polizzi, she has been the owner and operator of The Snooki Shop since 2018. The business sells clothing and accessories hand-picked by the Jersey Shore star.

Polizzi’s store has three locations. She has a shop in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, along with its original Madison, New Jersey location.

Furthermore, Polizzi is opening a new store in Huntington, New York. She recently closed her Beacon, New York location.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts season 7 this week. It airs Thursday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.