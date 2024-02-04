'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi doesn't drink like she used to. But she found a new beverage to sip on during her daughter's competitions.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is coming soon, and viewers are excited to see Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi head on vacation with the rest of her Jersey Shore family. Fans who’ve watched Snooki since the first season of Jersey Shore know she used to drink a lot. However, the 36-year-old’s wildest party days are behind her. And Polizzi has a new favorite alcoholic drink that she now enjoys at her daughter’s cheer competitions instead of at the club.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi still occasionally heads out on the town with friends. However, she spends much of her time at her daughter’s cheer competitions. Snooki’s daughter, Giovanna Marie, is heavily involved in cheerleading. As a result, the Jersey Shore mom finds herself hanging out with the other cheer moms and having a drink with them.

Snooki spoke on The Meatball Pod about attending her daughter’s cheer competitions — and she clarified that they’re an all-day affair. “The cheer moms want to have alcohol in their tumblers,” she said. Snooki noted that she and her friend, Tracy, wanted to have a drink that wasn’t entirely unhealthy. The women went for a fountain diet soda with vodka, which has now become their new go-to alcoholic beverage of choice.

“I usually do just a seltzer or a ginger ale,” she said. “I did the fountain diet with vodka mixed in. I was like, holy s***. I was like, this is so refreshing. You didn’t even taste the vodka. I was chugging it. So, I think this is going to be my new cheer drink if there are any cheer moms. It gave me energy. It put me in a good mood … I got a little buzzed. It was the perfect drink.”

Polizzi called her post-drinking exhaustion ‘the worst’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi doesn’t drink nearly as much as she used to. As a result, drinking over the weekend at her daughter’s cheer competition exhausted her completely.

“I drank a lot this weekend, so I’m trying to detox,” Snooki said on The Meatball Pod. “I’m trying to drink as much water as I can. I mean, I feel tired. When you drink like that — and we didn’t even get blacked out. It was just a couple drinks here and there because I’m with my daughter. But, you know, we had a buzz. When you drink like that for four days straight, your body is just exhausted. And I’m not even hungover; I’m just tired. It’s literally the worst.”

Deena Cortese added that part of her New Year’s resolution in 2024 involved drinking less, and she feels “so much better” drinking just two days a week instead of three or four. However, all bets are off when filming Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. “I’m gonna be drinking every day,” Deena said.

Snooki admitted she ‘drank for 10 people’s lifetimes’ on ‘Jersey Shore’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi drank a lot in the early days of Jersey Shore. But she obviously had to cut her drinking when having kids. In 2015, she reflected to E! News regarding her thoughts on how she drank in her younger years.

“I’m not drinking,” she said at the time. “I don’t have the urge to because I drank so much from 13 to 24, so I kind of drank for 10 people’s lifetimes. But once in a while, I do like to go out with my girlfriends. And it’s mainly wine. It’s not like chugging vodka anymore. But I love my wine … I can’t drink like I used to. I don’t know how I did it.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

