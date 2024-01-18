The reality television star and entrepreneur is opening up a new storefront of her popular clothing aznd accessories store.

Nicole Polizzi, also known as Snooki from the hit reality TV show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, has closed her hometown store in Beacon, New York. But she’s not giving up on her retail dreams just yet. She recently showed off the interior of her newest Snooki Shop location on social media. So, how many stores does Polizzi own today? Here are all the details.

Nicole Polizzi is opening a new Snooki Shop in Huntington, New York

The Jersey Shore star is opening a new installation of her Snooki Shop in Huntington, New York. Nicole Polizzi shared a photo of the store’s work-in-progress interior on her Instagram story.

Like its other locations, this new storefront will carry a carefully curated selection of items. These include trendy casual wear, chic dresses, stylish sunglasses, comfortable slippers, and more.

The Huntington, New York storefront will be the triplicate of the shop’s original Madison, New Jersey location and a shop in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. This makes three Snooki Shops owned by Polizzi.

In the photograph the store’s interior is a work in progress. There were no details provided as to when it will open up or where the store’s location is in the Long Island town.

Why did Nicole Polizzi close her hometown location of the Snooki Shop?

In August 2023, Nicole Polizzi closed her Snooki Shop in Beacon, New York. The store was open for three years.

Polizzi was unclear as to why she was closing down that particular location. She thanked her customers for “being amazing” and offered them a great moving sale, upwards of 45% off store merchandise.

In 2020, the Jersey Shore star sent shockwaves through the Hudson Valley when she announced opening her Snooki Shop on Main Street in Beacon, New York. That location was less than 10 miles from her hometown in Marlboro, New York.

At the time, the store was Snooki’s second installation. Her first boutique opened up just two years prior in the New Jersey borough of Madison and was an instant hit, inspiring her to expand into her the Hudson Valley where she grew up.

Then, she opened a store in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. That location is where she became famous as one of the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore.

According to an Instagram post, the store was hiring sales associates for its newest location. Polizzi will likely be as hands-on with the new location as she remains with her other two stores.

Will ‘Jersey Shore’ fans get to see Nicole Polizzi at the New York store?

Nicole Polizzi regularly hosts VIP events at all of her store locations. She appears in person to help customers shop her clothing and accessories line, to chat and take pictures.

All of the Snooki Shop’s VIP events are ticketed entry only. Upon entry, customers receive a custom goody bag, including some of the Jersey Shore star’s favorite store items.

Shopping coupons, a personal shopping experience with Polizzi, and a photograph cap off the intimate event. Champagne and a VIP giveaway, where winners go home with a surprise bundle bag of items, are also a fun touch.

The exact opening date of Nicole Polizzi’s Snooki Shop in Huntington, New York, has yet to be revealed. Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs beginning Feb. 8, 2024.