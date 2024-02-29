The reality television star showed off her beautiful family in a series of social media photographs.

Although Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole Polizzi lives her life publicly, her husband Jionni LaValle does not. Therefore, she respects his wishes to live privately. However, that doesn’t mean that every so often, Nicole won’t share a photo of her husband on social media. Her latest upload shows a couple very much in love.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole Polizzi posted a rare photo with Jionni LaValle to Instagram

Nicole Polizzi posted a rare photograph of her husband, Jionni LaValle, and her three children to Instagram. She called them “my five loves.”

The Jersey Shore star highlighted her beautiful family, sharing photographs of each person in her home. The slideshow of photos also included one special four-legged friend.

In the snap, she cuddled close to her husband of almost a decade. The relaxed photo appeared to be a selfie.

Nicole and Jionni smiled brightly for the camera. The snap appeared to be taken at a restaurant.

However, Jionni LaValle wasn’t the only star of Nicole Polizzi’s photo slideshow

In a slideshow of photographs, Nicole Polizzi showed off her beautiful family. In each subsequent slide, Nicole shared just how important her clan was to her with her followers.

First up was son Angelo LaValle. His photograph was followed by Nicole’s daughter Giovanna and her son Lorenzo.

Wrapping up the sweet slideshow of family photos was the LaValle family dog, Rocky. He was featured twice; in Lorenzo’s photograph and in a snapshot of his own.

How long have Nicole Polizzi and Jionni LaValle been married?

Jionni LaValle and Nicole Polizzi kiss on the red carpet at the MTV VMA’s in 2013 | C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Nicole Polizzi and Jionni LaValle have been married for nine years. They will celebrate their 10th anniversary on Nov. 29, 2024.

They met in 2010 during filming for season 3 of the original Jersey Shore television series. Nicole and Jionni danced at a club, and he subsequently returned to her shore house, where they spent the night together.

However, the reality TV star was too drunk to remember his name that first night together. So, she subsequently referred to Jionni by the name “Bernard.”

They later began dating seriously and had their ups and downs, as featured during season 4 of the series. By 2012, Nicole was both engaged and pregnant with her and Jionni’s first child.

Nicole and Jionni welcomed their first son, Lorenzo, in August 2012. In April 2014, Nicole announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2, a daughter, Giovanna, born in September of that same year.

By November 2014, the couple wed. They completed their family with the addition of a son, Angelo, in May 2019.