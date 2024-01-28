'Jersey Shore' cast member Vinny Guadagnino once explained why Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi didn't invite him to her wedding. Here's what he said.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 is coming soon, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite cast members head on vacation together once again. Vinny Guadagnino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have an interesting past, as they hooked up well before Snooki married Jionni LaValle.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi didn’t invite Vinny Guadagnino to her wedding because of their history

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 fans know all about Vinny Guadagnino’s past with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. In Jersey Shore Season 2, Snooki and Vinny started having casual sex while she was dating a man named Emilio. In season 3, Vinny tries to put a stop to hooking up with Snooki by telling her he just wants to maintain their friendship. However, in season 4, Snooki tried to get Vinny’s attention during a rough patch with her current husband, Jionni LaValle.

Snooki and Jionni married in 2014, and most Jersey Shore cast members were invited to the couple’s big day. However, Vinny didn’t receive an invite. He believes it’s because of his past hookups with Snooki.

“I think [I wasn’t invited] because we hooked up to some capacity in the past,” Vinny told Life & Style in 2017. “Maybe it wouldn’t have been the best for me to [go].” Vinny added that it was Snooki’s decision for him not to attend, and Jionni didn’t make the decision himself.

She said it was ‘not cool’ that Vinny Guadagnino joked about their past hookups

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 will bring Vinny Guadagnino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi back under one roof. The friends have had plenty of time to work out their old feelings and move on. However, Snooki previously mentioned that she disapproved of Vinny joking about their past hookups. This also may have impacted her decision regarding his wedding invitation.

“That was kind of our little falling out,” Snooki told Life & Style in 2018. “That’s why I kind of stopped talking to him for a little while. Just because I get it, it was in the past, whatever — but to use me for comic relief? Like, knowing that it’s not cool to talk about that anymore, you know, when I’m married — that’s just not really something a friend would do, you know?”

Vinny also talked about his jokes regarding their past flings. “I would tell stories about hooking up with her,” he told Life & Style. “This is my life and I’m going to tell it. That’s what people want to know.”

Thankfully, Snooki mentioned that she and Vinny were “over it” after talking it out.

Snooki also didn’t invite Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to her wedding

Vinny Guadagnino wasn’t the only Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast member not invited to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s wedding. She also didn’t invite Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Mike and Snooki had a major falling out due to his drug use and a rumor that Mike pushed suggesting they hooked up.

“I was a little bit of a mess … I ruined myself and Nicole’s friendship for five years,” Mike told Us Weekly in 2018 regarding the hookup rumor. “I didn’t speak to Nicole for five years, and we just started rekindling our friendship right now.”

Mike discussed his falling out with Snooki previously. “There was definitely a period of time where there was resentment, most likely on her side,” he told Life & Style in 2017. “On my side, I was willing to let bygones be bygones. We’re on a reality show; stuff happens. This is kind of what we’re supposed to do. At the end of the day, I’ve got nothing but love for [her].”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

