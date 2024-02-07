Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi revealed how she and her husband readjusted to having children at such a young age

Jersey Shore star Nicole Polizzi has never felt more fulfilled than she did when she had kids. But she once admitted that she started her family a bit earlier than she expected.

Nicole Polizzi once explained what her life as a mom was like

Nicole Polizzi | Rich Polk/Getty Images

Polizzi currently shares three children with her husband Jionni LaValle. Throughout her first pregnancy, the reality TV star kept a detailed journal about her experiences. This was used for material for her book Baby Bumps. In the book, Polizzi confided how she felt about having children, and that she didn’t think she was ready to get pregnant when she did.

“I wrote the book because when I was pregnant I kept a journal…I wasn’t ready to be pregnant, I always wanted kids, but I just wasn’t ready at 24, I wanted it at 26,” she once told E News. “So with my journal I just kept writing everything that I was going through—‘Oh my god I want to drink so bad, I want a cigarette’—and you can’t obviously do that when you’re pregnant.”

The book also served as a means to connect with other women who could be going through similar issues.

“So just being first time pregnant and having to deal with all of those things, I wrote it down in the book,” she said. “Just so when other woman get pregnant they know exactly what to expect. And it sucks—but, it’s all worth it because you have beautiful babies. But I definitely think the whole process of pregnancy, it hurts.”

Polizzi further reminded that raising children wasn’t always the smoothest process. As her children became older, they also became sassier.

“Lorenzo’s a pain in the ass,” she said. “I mean I love him to death, but he’s a pain in the ass, he’s going through his terrible twos. He talks back to me, he doesn’t listen, but the good thing is he’s terrified of timeout…so if he ever acts up, I’m like ‘you’re going in timeout’ and then he stops.”

Nicole Polizzi once explained why it’s hard managing her time with each kid

Polizzi and Jionni realized early on that one of the challenges of raising children was managing time. It was important for the reality star to invest individually in her children as well as collectively. But measuring how much time her kids needed proved to be more difficult than she thought it might be.

“The hard part, I think with having more than one kid in general, is just trying to figure out times and making sure that you’re spending a good amount of time with each kid and not just all together. Because I feel like that’s important for every kid,” Polizzi said on We Are Family podcast.

To help remedy this, Polizzi and Jionni would spend time sleeping alongside their children.

“And then my husband sleeps with my son and the baby just sleeps in the crib,” she said. “So I’m with my daughter a lot from sleeping, and then also I take her to cheer and then my son Lorenzo does soccer. I try and go there too, but it’s the same time as Giovanna’s practice and then they’re in school and all of that.”

Nicole Polizzi said her kids helped her grow up

Polizzi credited her kids for helping her move past her partying stage. Her wild lifestyle was documented for the world to see back in her Jersey Shore days. If it wasn’t for her children, it might’ve taken her a bit longer to grow out of that phase.

“Honestly, once I had the kids I was like…‘alright, no more going to Vegas and partying all the time,’” Polizzi once said on The Nick Cannon Show (via SheKnows). “I have to take care of my little babies, and I got pregnant at 24 and me and Jionni were just dating. Lorenzo wasn’t planned, but he’s literally my miracle because he literally made me grow up.”