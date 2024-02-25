Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is known for his witty one-liners, but he shut a fan down recently with a comment that might be his best one yet.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is best-known for being one of the cast members of Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The reality star has come a long way in his fame, though, battling addiction and legal troubles through most of his 20s. Eventually, Mike rekindled his romance with his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, whom he married and credits for saving his life.

These days, Mike is more than eight years sober, yet he still has social media haters. But the king of comebacks recently shut down one internet troll with a quick, witty response.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino just had the ultimate comeback for the haters

Sorrentino has more mantras and well-known quotes than anyone can count. His biggest is probably “the comeback is always greater than the setback,” which was what he referenced often during his recovery; it continues to be the way he lives his life. The man has a way with words, and that transitions to more than just meaningful mantras — he also has some awesome comebacks.

On a recent Instagram post, Sorrentino received a comment from a hater. “He was the biggest embarrassment for so many years … Bro stop writing books your [sic] a joke and always will be,” part of the comment read.

But rather than come back with something disrespectful, Sorrentino shut the hater down with some wise words. “Your saltiness only seasons my sauce,” Sorrentino wrote. “I’m not gonna block you. I want you to watch me win some more.”

The response even made its way to the Jersey Shore Reddit page, where people loved Sorrentino’s witty words. “Not gonna lie Mike owned them here,” one person wrote. “This is a brilliant response,” someone else added. “Mike 1, Hater 0,” another person said.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino credits his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, for saving his life

Sorrentino might have seemed like he was only into drinking and partying while on Jersey Shore, but in reality, his life was taking a very dark turn as he struggled with addiction. He later credited his wife, along with his mother, for saving him after he tried heroin, which he called the lowest point in his life.

“I just took a little key bump of it, and I tried it,” Sorrentino said of his first time trying heroin, per People. But added that in that moment, both his mom and his wife checked in on him (this incident happened several years before Sorrentino and Lauren were married, though). His mother called him, and at the same time, his wife knocked on the door. “I took that as a message from the Almighty and I put it [the drug] down,” Sorrentino said.

These days, Sorrentino is eight years sober and continues along his recovery journey every day. He details his struggles — and his comeback in his new memoir, “Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation,” which he released in 2024.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.