‘Jersey Shore’: Nicole Polizzi’s Fans Beg For Jionni to Come Back to TV, Say They ‘Liked’ the ‘Couple Dynamic’

Nicole Polizzi has been with Jionni LaValle for well over a decade, but fans hardly ever see him on TV -- and Polizzi has always respected his privacy. But fans admittedly do wish they could see a little more of the couple.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi first captured fans’ hearts as their favorite meatball on Jersey Shore. And while on the show, she brought home her favorite kind of guy — a juice head guido — one night after the bar. Although fans thought it was just a one-and-done, fast forward more than a decade, and Polizzi and her now-husband, Jionni LaValle, are happily married with three kids.

Polizzi and LaValle made a TV appearance on her spinoff show with Jenni Farley, Snooki & JWoww, but he has remained out of the spotlight for the last few years. Fans love any glimpse of Polizzi’s life with her man — and some want him to come back to TV.

Fans want to see more of Nicole Polizzi’s husband, Jionni LaValle

Polizzi has always respected her husband’s desire to remain off the small screen. She hardly posts him on social media because he prefers to live a much more private life than some of the other men involved with the show. But Polizzi recently shared a Valentine’s Day Instagram post where she gave a shoutout to all of her valentines, and of course, LaValle was first. Fans took to the comments to express their love for LaValle.

“I miss Jionni on my TV,” one fan wrote, adding that he was the reason they “binged Snooki & JWoww.”

“If Snooki and Jwow [sic] gets rebooted, will Jionni appear then? Liked seeing the couple dynamic,” another user asked.

Plenty of other fans wrote about Polizzi’s “beautiful family” and how they love the way Polizzi and LaValle still have a strong relationship. Perhaps part of the reason the two have stayed together so long is because they respect each other’s opposite views on reality TV.

Nicole Polizzi never films with Jionni LaValle on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Don’t expect any guest appearances from Polizzi’s husband on the Jersey Shore spinoff series. LaValle always stays home with the couple’s kids whenever Polizzi travels to film. Toward the end of season 6, the crew headed to Florida on a family trip, and while everyone else’s significant others and kids joined in, LaValle stayed behind and kept the kids with him. But it’s part of the reason the two get along so well, and it isn’t something that Polizzi minds — therefore, fans shouldn’t mind, either.

“My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it,” LaValle once wrote on Instagram, according to People. “… You will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it; that’s what I do.”