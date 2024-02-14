What does Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi want for Valentine's Day? Here's what the 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' star once said.

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is happily married to Jionni Lavalle, and the couple now has three kids. Snooki’s love life isn’t nearly as chaotic as it once was. Now, we’re going back in time to see what the Jersey Shore star said about her feelings toward Valentine’s Day. Here’s what she and Jenni “JWoww” Farley said about what they hoped to receive as Valentine’s Day gifts.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’ once said she wanted this Valentine’s Day gift

Snooki and Jionni LaValle from ‘Jersey Shore’ | Sonia Recchia/WireImage

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi adores Valentine’s Day, as it reminds her of her loving husband and kids. She married Jionni LaValle in November 2014 after a year and a half of dating, and they remain together in 2024. In 2014, she sat down with fellow Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley to discuss their desires for Valentine’s Day.

Jenni discussed her plans with her then-fiancé (and now ex-husband) Roger Mathews. “I actually have no idea what I’m doing because I’m going to make Roger surprise me,” she said during a sit-down video with Snooki. “And if he doesn’t come through full force, I’m kicking him in the nutsack.”

“He better get you something amazing because you’re the baby mama,” Snooki added. “So, he’s gotta do something spectacular.”

As for what Snooki wanted, her request was quite simple. “I would just like a card with feelings,” she said.

“Oh, shut up!” Jenni added.

“I love a card with feelings!” Snooki added. ” … What do I need? I buy everything I want. So, what the f*** do I need? All I want is a card with feelings that he writes down how he feels about me, and that makes my day. And also, it’s our anniversary of him proposing to me. … I just want a card with feelings and kisses.”

“Well, you’re easy, honey,” Jenni said.

She and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley shared their favorite Valentine’s Day memories

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared her favorite Valentine’s Day memories while talking with Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

“My favorite Valentine’s Day moment is, I would probably just say, when Jionni proposed to me, because that was amazing to me,” Snooki said in another clip.

Snooki explained that she hated Valentine’s Day as a single woman. “When I was single, Valentine’s Day sucked because I was so lonely, and all my friends are like, ‘He’s taking me out to dinner, I got flowers,’ and I didn’t have anything,” she added. “And I just went and got drunk by myself and cried. That wasn’t fun when I was single.”

Jenni noted that she would go out for drinks with her girlfriends as a single woman. “We would go out and make it a day of not love,” she said.

Snooki shared the DIY gift she made for her husband, Jionni LaValle, years ago

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi once shared the fun DIY gift she made for Jionni LaValle. She created a “romantic Valentine’s Day gift box” that she found on Pinterest. Snooki labeled individual boxes with the words “See,” “Hear,” “Smell,” “Touch,” and “Taste.” Each box contained a gift pertaining to the label.

While explaining the gift boxes, Snooki spoke about what she and Jionni typically do for Valentine’s Day. She noted that they usually go out to dinner. And while she would love to receive diamonds, they both would rather save the money for their kids. “But if he wanted to get me a diamond, that’d be fine,” she added.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

