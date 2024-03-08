Mike Sorrentino is officially the proud father of three. The 'Jersey Shore' star and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, welcomed their third child this week.

The Sorrentinos are officially a family of five. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, star of Jersey Shore, and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, welcomed their third child on March 6. The new addition joins the family just over a year after the couple welcomed their second child.

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino announce the birth of their third child

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s family just grew by one. The duo welcomed their third child, a baby girl, earlier this week. The Sorrentinos made the announcement via Instagram. According to Sorrentino’s post, his second daughter, Luna Lucia Sorrentino, was born on March 6, just before 3:30 pm. He noted that the new arrival was 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches tall at birth.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino | David Livingston/Getty Images

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino announced their third pregnancy in October 2023 via Instagram. In the simple announcement, the duo held out ultrasound photos in their kitchen and on the steps of their home.

The ‘Jersey Shore’ couple have three children under three

Luna arrived less than two months after the couple celebrated their second child’s first birthday. Their first daughter, Mia Bella Sorrentino, was born on January 24, 2023. She joined big brother Romeo Sorrentino. Romeo was born on May 21, 2021.

The close-in-age siblings are all under three for the next couple of months, meaning the Sorrentinos certainly have their hands full. Mike Sorrentino pointed out that fact in his Instagram birth announcement. The father of three wrote that having “three under three” was quite the “situation” but that he and his wife wouldn’t have it any other way.

When did Mike and Lauren Sorrentino get married?

Mike and Lauren’s romance took a bit of a winding road. The couple were college sweethearts but split up before Mke signed on for Jersey Shore. In 2015, Lauren chatted with Us Weekly and revealed that she didn’t watch much of the reality TV series, but she knew enough to know she didn’t like what Mike was up to. Still, she insists, it wasn’t her business as they weren’t together.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 stars Paul ‘Pauly D’ DelVecchio, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley | Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

The couple didn’t reconnect until 2013, a year after the original run of the reality TV series had ended. She told the publication that they just picked up where they had left off. They married in November 2018. Mike served a prison sentence for tax evasion and then returned home to begin a family with his wife. The duo appear happy, healthy, and enjoying their family life.