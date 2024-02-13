The reality star shared the sad news on Instagram, revealing just how much of an influence this person had on her life as both a child and adult.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole Polizzi is mourning the loss of her “best friend” and beloved grandmother Mary Jerminario. The reality television star shared the sad news on her Instagram page late in the afternoon of Feb. 12, 2024.

Nicole Polizzi says her beloved Nanny was ‘the best’

The Jersey Shore star posted a series of family photos and a sweet message on Instagram to share the news her grandmother, Mary Jerminario, had died. Polizzi called her Nanny “the best.”

She wrote, “Today I lost the best grandparent I could ever ask for. My best friend.”

Polizzi recalled good times with her grandmother in the caption of the series of five photographs. “I will never ever forget you & your Sunday dinners,” she wrote.

“You def spoiled me rotten. I’d do anything to go back as a kid and experience it all over again.”

She concluded, “You were a true angel on earth. I love you so much, Nanny.”

Nicole Polizzi’s ‘Jersey Shore’ family shared their condolences

Nicole Polizzi’s Jersey Shore family shared their condolences over their castmate’s significant loss. While it is unknown how many cast members contacted her privately, others posted their sentiments on Instagram.

“I’m so sorry, Nicole love you. Stay strong; Nanny is at piece [sic] now. Just hold onto the memories. Beautiful memories with you and her. Love you so much. Sorry honey,” wrote Uncle Nino, Vinny Guadagnino’s uncle.

Guadagnino’s mother, Paula, also shared her condolences. “So, so sorry, honey.”

Jenni Farley, Polizzi’s best friend, and godmother to her firstborn son, Lorenzo with Jionni LaValle, also shared a social media message. “I’m so sorry, Nicole. She was the best.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, also commented on the series of sentimental photographs. She penned, “So sorry for your loss, sending love.”

Jenn Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex and mother of his daughter Ariana, also shared her condolences, as did Polizzi’s Jersey Shore co-star Deena Cortese and her podcast co-host Joey Camasta.

Nicole Polizzi was raised in a traditional Italian family

Nicole Polizzi has always been very open about her adoption story. She shared details of her life in a 2019 YouTube video titled “My Adoption Story.”

Her parents, Helen Jerminario and Andy Polizzi adopted Nicole from Chile when she was six months old. She said in the video that it was “meant to be” that she was part of their family.

Polizzi was born in Chile but raised in an Italian-American family. Her memories from her youth include the traditional Sunday dinners made famous on Jersey Shore.

She noted in her Instagram post regarding her grandmother’s passing that she would miss her “Sunday Dinners.” These memories were part of the “amazing life” given to Polizzi by her adoptive parents.

“My adoptive parents gave me an amazing life,” she said. “I have a great family.”

Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.