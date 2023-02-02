Jessica Biel Once Found It Brutal That She Broke Her No-Nudity Clause for a Disastrous Film

Jessica Biel was just one of many actors who didn’t always feel comfortable doing nude scenes. But she was willing to take a chance on a project she was passionate about.

Unfortunately, Biel was let-down by the film in more ways than one.

The movie that Jessica Biel broke her no-nudity clause for

Earlier in her career, Biel took steps to ensure she didn’t appear nude in certain projects by putting it into her contract. But she soon decided to abandon her no-nudity clause for the film Powder Blue. The 2009 feature followed a former professional assassin attempting to track down his daughter played by Biel. The film would require Biel’s character to strip due to the nature of their work, which she had some concerns about.

The Blade Trinity star took solace in knowing that she didn’t have to strip completely for the project.

“I don’t have to be fully naked for the movie. I haven’t decided exactly about the nudity. It’s a tough one. I’m considering it but it’s a very scary thing to do,” she once told Glamour (via Digital Spy). “It definitely feels vulnerable to be naked in front of anybody, let alone a film crew.”

The influence of the internet would only heighten Biel’s concerns over the movie.

“You don’t know where it’s going to end up,” she added. “It’s a moment that could be exploited. I don’t worry much about being sent roles that require me to be naked because this is such a beautiful script and it’s not gratuitous.”

Jessica Biel found it brutal that she broke her no-nudity clause for a disastrous film

Powder Blue might not have been as successful as Biel hoped it would’ve been. The film currently sits at a 25% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and even went straight to DVD. Biel wasn’t only disappointed by the film’s performance, however. It turned out that some of her nude scenes were plastered on the internet out-of-context for many to see. Which was one of her main concerns for going nude in the first place.

“It’s unfortunate” she once said in an interview with Daily Mail. “It was brutal for a while. There was so much more that we put into it.”

But the consequences of the film’s performance didn’t discourage her completely from being nude in certain projects. There just needed to be more of a narrative purpose behind the stripping.

“If a director I trusted came to me with an amazing opportunity and it felt organic, I would do it,” she explained.

The ‘bizarre’ way Jessica Biel handled nude scenes in a film while under her no-nudity contract

Biel once gave an explanation as to how she worked around a film that required her character to undress. Although she admitted the process was a weird one.

“I used a body double in this little indie, London, because they wanted a close-up of a breast and a bottom, and I didn’t feel comfortable. I thought, ‘That’s for my bedroom and my man, not for everyone else.’ I had to pick out the body double, and it was a really bizarre experience. I felt like a

man,” she said in a 2005 interview with Cosmopolitan.

This was because Biel wasn’t getting to know the models that she was inspecting.

“I was just assessing their bodies. There are so many shapes of breasts. I never knew. You’re just used to what yours look like,” Biel remembered.