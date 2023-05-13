Saturday Night Live has become renowned for its iconic sketches, many of which have gone down in TV history as legendary. Part of what makes the NBC sketch comedy series so special, is the unpredictable nature of the live show. From cast members breaking character to surprise celebrity cameos, some of SNL’s most iconic moments have come from improvised performances. Recently, Jimmy Fallon appeared on Andy Cohen’s podcast and shared an hilarious story about a sketch he performed on the show with no rehearsal and no script.

Jimmy Fallon was an ‘SNL’ cast member for six years

According to IMDb, Fallon’s breakthrough as a performer came during his six-year tenure on Saturday Night Live from 1998 to 2004. Before joining the cast, he had been a stand-up comedian, but it was his work on SNL that catapulted him into mainstream fame and cemented his status as a beloved entertainer.

Fallon quickly became known for his celebrity impressions, which were uncanny and often hilarious. His willingness to take on any character or sketch also made him a valuable member of the cast. He quickly became one of the show’s most popular performers.

In addition to his impressions, Fallon also displayed his musical talents on the show. He performed in many sketches and parodied popular songs with his own comedic lyrics. He also created several original musical sketches.

Fallon left SNL in 2004 to pursue a career in acting and hosting. He has since become the host of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, which has been a huge success.

Jimmy Fallon totally winged this ‘SNL’ sketch that didn’t even have a script

Fallon has done all sorts of music impressions and performances over the years on SNL, Late Night, The Tonight Show, and his own albums. On a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s Deep & Shallowpodcast, the comedian was asked about one SNL sketch that stood out to him. The 48-year-old shared a story about a sketch he performed without rehearsing.

Fallon explained that one night in 2001, the SNL writers had two extra minutes to fill in the show, and they didn’t have a sketch ready. So, they asked him if he could do a Van Morrison impression. Fallon, who had been working on a Morrison impression but wasn’t prepared, said yes.

The comedian, dressed in all black with black eyeglasses and standing next to a table of beers, sang a song with nonsensical lyrics but the same rhythm as a Van Morrison song. The sketch turned out to be a huge hit with the audience.

What are some of Jimmy Fallon’s other famous impressions?

In addition to his Van Morrison impression, many of Fallon’s other celebrity impressions have become fan favorites. One of his most iconic ones is of the legendary musician Neil Young, which he has performed on SNL, The Tonight Show, and in various sketches and parodies. Fallon’s portrayal of Young’s raspy singing voice and unique style of guitar playing is nothing short of brilliant.

Another great impression Fallon has done is of Barry Gibb, the lead singer of the Bee Gees. The comedian has done a bunch of sketches and parodies where he imitates Gibb’s high-pitched voice and famous hairstyle, and people really seem to love it. His impression of Justin Bieber is also spot-on, nailing the pop star’s singing voice, mannerisms, and facial expressions.

Other notable impressions by Fallon include those of Mick Jagger, Jim Morrison, Bono, Bruce Springsteen, and many more. His ability to mimic the quirks and nuances of these famous personalities has undoubtedly contributed to his success as a comedian and entertainer, and has kept audiences laughing for years.