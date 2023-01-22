Joanna Gaines’ Fans Love Her ‘Windy Day Selfie’ With Her Daughter: ‘Should Be a Fleetwood Mac Album Cover’

Magnolia icon Joanna Gaines hopped on Instagram to share with fans a series of “windy day selfie” attempts which she caught with one of her daughters. But it’s hard even to tell what’s happening other than hair everywhere.

Considering Joanna has resolved to let go of her old perfectionist ways, fans loved seeing her let her hair down for a cute, kind of wild snap with one of her kids.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Joanna Gaines is letting go of her old perfectionist ways

In an interview with USA Today about Joanna’s solo memoir, The Stories We Tell, she revealed she dug into who she is and what made her that way while writing the book. She was a perfectionist by nature, wanting to prioritize efficiency.

However, Joanna revealed that being teased as a child for her Korean heritage, and wanting to be accepted despite that, initially created that desire to appear flawless. She explained, “You feel the need to perform. You feel the need to be a perfectionist.”

Her drive took her far in life, but she eventually realized her need to be perfect was rooted in insecurity. Now she has detached failure from who she is.

“If I fail on something, it’s not because I wasn’t good enough,” she told USA Today. “[It’s not] based on my identity or my value. It just means … well, that didn’t work. What can I learn from that and try on the next run?”

Joanna Gaines shared a wild ‘mom and daughter windy day selfie’ with fans on Instagram

After the release of The Stories We Tell, Joanna shared a few pictures on Instagram with her daughter, Emmie Kay. The mom of five let her hair down for all to behold for a selfie shoot. But seeing anyone clearly through all the gorgeous, wind-whipped strands is challenging.

The Fixer Upper star captioned the post, “Mom and daughter windy day selfie,” and set it over Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

One well-liked comment reads, “Looks like it should be a Fleetwood Mac album cover.”

Another fan wrote that they initially thought Chip Gaines, known for having long hair sometimes, was in the picture behind Joanna. Others agreed she still managed to look great, even in those circumstances.

Fantastic hair just seems to run in the Gaines family.

Joanna Gaines’ Instagram selfie helps show she has nothing left to ‘prove to anybody’

Joanna explained to People that she often took on being a perfectionist with good intentions, feeling she needed to be in control when other things felt out of control, but she became exhausted. “You miss so many moments when you’re focused on ‘the thing,'” she explained.

Letting go of the need to feel or appear perfect took Joanna time, but she learned a valuable lesson about her self-worth from spending so much of her life striving for it. “I am so aware of these feelings now that I’m like, ‘Oh no, no, no, I don’t have to prove to anybody anything,'” she told USA Today. “I am enough, period.”