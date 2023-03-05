Why Joanna Gaines Isn’t Posting as Many Photos of Crew

Chip and Joanna Gaines attained much fame thanks to HGTV’s Fixer Upper, and they continued growing their empire in Waco, Texas. While the couple runs an ultra-successful business, they also have five children. And fans are unlikely to see their kids as much as they used to — especially Crew Gaines, Chip and Joanna’s youngest. Here’s why.

Joanna Gaines said ‘none’ of her kids are interested in being on television

Joanna Gaines | Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Chip and Joanna Gaines always had pure intentions when bringing their five kids into the spotlight. But Joanna’s moving forward more intentionally when sharing photos and videos of her family.

“Those first few years, our kids, they really came to work with us, so it was natural for them to be a part of it,” Joanna shared with Yahoo. “Where the older they’ve gotten, I’ve learned to just let them have their own identity outside of this. So unless they want to be a part of it, I don’t even ask them because I don’t want them to feel like, ‘Oh, you’re the kid from Fixer.’ I do not want that.”

Drake, Ella Rose, Emmie Kay, and Duke appeared on TV with their parents in the past. But Joanna’s learned a lot over the years, and her youngest child, Crew, will reap the benefits.

“With our kids, I’ve just gotten more mindful of it being their decision as they’ve gotten older,” she continued. “And none of them are interested in being on TV, so now they don’t show up. … The first round, I kind of chalk it up to I didn’t know what was happening. If I could’ve redone some things, I would’ve.”

Crew Gaines has appeared on Joanna Gaines’ cooking show in the past

Joanna Gaines has posted some photos and videos of Crew Gaines. But given her stance on protecting her kids’ privacy, fans likely won’t see too much of the youngest member of the Gaines family on social media anymore.

That said, Crew has already appeared on Magnolia Table, Joanna’s cooking show. A YouTube clip posted in 2021 shows Crew walking onto the set of Magnolia Table to find Joanna, and she allows him to help crack an egg. Crew then expresses that he wants to go outside to the garden, so Joanna grabs her sheers and walks out with him. Together, they pick out a flower for Crew to hold, and Joanna also cuts some herbs for cooking.

Chip Gaines finally appears to take Crew away from Joanna, and the couple has a funny exchange with Crew regarding who’s Crew’s favorite parent.

How old is Crew Gaines in 2023?

Crew Gaines will turn 5 years old in 2023. “Crew has been a gift in so many ways,” Joanna told Entertainment Tonight.

In the same interview, Joanna also mentioned having even more children.

“I am terrified of that moment when our last one leaves,” she said. “For me, it’s like if we could just keep having babies, then at some point, for sure I won’t have to experience that.”

“I think the more the merrier,” Joanna added. But it seems Chip Gaines isn’t on board. “This guy’s done,” she said.

