Joanna Gaines Shares Super Cute Moment of Son Crew With a Special ‘Friend’

Joanna Gaines‘ son Crew might love to run around and explore during his kid adventures, but he also likes quiet downtime. Gaines shared a new video of Crew writing on a notepad with a sweet friend — a stuffed toy — hugging his neck.

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Joanna Gaines shared a sweet Crew moment on Instagram

On January 20, Gaines took to Instagram to share a sweet moment of her son Crew with a “friend.” She captioned the video with a simple red heart emoji but used the song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” in the clip.

Gaines captured Crew in action, sitting at a table in the laundry room writing. He had a stuffed dinosaur on his back, with the adorable pal’s arms hugging the littlest Gaines kid around the neck.

Fans loved seeing Joanna Gaines’ son Crew in this peaceful moment

Gaines’ fans weighed in with comments about the video, with comments including, “That’s so sweet,” “Hes’ the sweetest,” “Such a cutie pie,” and “This is precious.”

Another one of her followers wrote, “This is beautiful in all ways, but my teacher heart loves that he’s drawing or writing, not staring at an electronic screen.”

Others agreed, with one fan commenting, “This is so cute… and I love the fact he has a pad and pen in front of him and he’s using his imagination instead of a tablet or phone.”

Some people commented on how they wish they had a moment this peaceful. “I would sit in that laundry room every day of the week with that baby dino on my back too,” one person wrote.

Another fan commented, “Sometimes you just need a dino hug.”

One of Gaines’ followers noted, “So sweet, he’s so content. Your home is so comfy, the simple life is all the kids need.”

Another fan pointed out, “Love that you didn’t bother him when he’s in his zone.”

Some people noted how Crew was channeling his mom, with comments like, “Just like mama, journalling in the laundry room” and “He wants to be like mama!”

Joanna Gaines said she can be her ‘truest self’ in her laundry room

Chip definitely is taking the lead from his mom, as Gaines said the laundry room is one of her favorite rooms in their house. The Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines star explained how she finds peace in the space that “lets me be my truest self.”

On Aug. 28, 2022, Gaines took to Instagram to give a glimpse at her favorite room. “I brought a table and chair into our laundry room a few years ago when I realized the place where I wash and fold may be one of my favorite spaces in our home,” she shared in the caption.

She continued, “It seems like no matter what’s gone on out there, how loud the world gets, I can always come back to the familiar quiet in here: the swoosh of the wash, the rumble of the dryer, the piles undone at rest on the floor.”

Gaines noted, “There is something about the ordinary, the profound absence of performance in this space that lets me be my truest self.”



She added, “So this is where I journal, where I’ll come to solve a problem, say a prayer, or simply sort my thoughts. And it was here that I wrote down a lot of my story — free from the noise and any expectations. Feeling grateful today for this space and what it helped shape.”