Marvel studios tried to recruit Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix for their cinematic universe a couple of times. Even though the two parties have yet to come to an agreement, Phoenix asserted he had nothing but respect for Marvel films.

Joaquin Phoenix compared doing comic book movies to doing a play

Joaquin Phoenix | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Phoenix has recently entered the genre of superheroes by playing the Joker in Todd Phillips’ titular film about the iconic villain. But before that, his name was in possible consideration for several comic book properties.

Although Phoenix had yet to commit to a superhero feature until Phillips’ Joker, he shared he had a fascination with the sub-genre. He likened one aspect of comic book movies to theater work.

“There are different interpretations. It’s so interesting; I was just thinking about it today, it seems so unique in some ways to comic books. I think there’s probably room for that. Maybe it’s like doing a play, like you always hear about people doing something, ‘You should have seen this actor in this performance,’ but then other actors do it and it’s a different kind of film,” Phoenix said in a 2018 interview with Collider.

Phoenix felt that the same character potentially being played by multiple actors made comic book films stand out in that regard.

“I think that genre, comic books, kind of lends itself to having different people play the same character and interpret it in a different way. It’s kind of built into the source material in some ways. I think it’s cool when people do that,” he said.

Joaquin Phoenix once felt that Marvel movies kept the film industry going

Phoenix was also offered the roles of a couple of Marvel characters earlier on. There were reports circulating that he was in talks for characters like the Hulk and Dr. Strange. At one point, Phoenix wouldn’t confirm or deny the speculation, but he repeated his interest in doing similar movies.

“I’ve met on all sorts of movies throughout the years. What seems appealing about some of them is the idea of pushing myself in a way that’s out of my comfort zone. But really, it’s what I’m always looking for – good characters, big ideas and a passionate filmmaker. If those things line up with any kind of movie, I have interest in it,” he once said according to MovieWeb.

In an interview with Little White Lies (via FemaleFirst), Phoenix confided that he did turn down some of these MCU roles. Phoenix and Marvel seemed unable to reach a compromise, but they harbored no ill will towards each other while parting ways.

“I think that everybody was, is… I’m trying to figure out how to say this most diplomatically, okay… I think everybody was really happy with how things turned out. All parties were satisfied,” Phoenix said.

He also reassured he didn’t reject the movies because he didn’t like them. Phoenix had the exact opposite opinion, and thought Marvel’s projects were necessary for the film industry.

“I think they make some great, fun movies. There’s nothing wrong… I’m not a f***ing, like, cinephile. I’m not a snob and I’m totally fine with… I enjoy those movies sometimes, and I think they keep the f***ing industry going in some ways, so I don’t have a problem with it at all,” he said.

Joaquin Phoenix shared there was a lot of fear before taking on ‘Joker’

Phoenix had a little conflict when deciding to do his first comic book movie. He wouldn’t immediately commit to making the film that would nab him the Oscar because of his concerns for the role. But at the same time, those same concerns helped motivate Phoenix to do Joker.

“There was a lot of fear, yeah,” Phoenix once told Total Film. “But I always say there’s motivating fear and debilitating fear. There’s the fear where you cannot make a f***ing step, and there’s the kind where it’s like, ‘OK, what do we do? That’s not good enough.’ And you’re digging deeper and deeper. I love that kind of fear. It guides us, makes us work harder.”