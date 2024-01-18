John Legend named his favorite Beatles song and he made a good, albeit surprising, choice. Regardless, the tune was in an awful movie.

John Legend named his favorite Beatles song and he made a good choice. Regardless, the tune was in an awful movie. That movie was so terrible George Harrison publicly attacked it.

John Legend’s favorite Beatles song is from ‘Abbey Road’

During a 2009 interview with Cleveland.com, Legend was asked to name his favorite song by The Beatles. He picked “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” from Abbey Road. While that tune isn’t as acclaimed as “Yesterday” or “Strawberry Fields Forever,” it boasts a catchy hard-rock riff and some of the Fab Four’s trademarked British humor.

“I Want You (She’s So Heavy)” is not one of the Fab Four’s more famous songs. The track might be most notable for its appearance in the film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Its appearance in the film is off-base, considering the song is not from the album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

George Harrison attacked the movie that featured the song

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with the song “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” The movie of the same name is a different matter. It’s a bizarre fantasia starring the Bee Gees as the titular band. The film includes a bunch of weird scenes commenting on consumer culture, Beatles covers, and appearances from Peter Frampton, Alice Cooper, Carol Channing, Steve Martin, and numerous other celebrities. It’s not a well-regarded film.

George Harrison is partly responsible for the movie’s bad reputation. During a 1979 interview with Rolling Stone, the “My Sweet Lord” singer said that Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was the result of the Bee Gees, Frampton, and producer Robert Stigwood getting consumed with greed. He criticized the Bee Gees for starring in a movie inspired by The Beatles, saying it would have been as bad as The Beatles starring in a movie inspired by The Rolling Stones.

John Legend said The Beatles are 1 of many artists who paved the way for him

Even if the Bee Gees desecrated The Beatles, The Beatles still meant a lot to Legend. During a 2006 interview with NPR, Legend discussed his listening habits. “I listen to all those kinds of music, from classic soul to hip-hop to Brazilian music to, you know, jazz to indie to alternative,” he said. “So whatever. I listen to all of it. Classic rock and classic pop, all of that.”

Legend was asked to name some of the musicians who inspired his work. “Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Beatles, Outkast, Jay-Z,” he said. Considering Legend’s catalog includes soul songs, rap songs, and piano ballads, it’s easy to see how each of those stars impacted him as an artist.

The interviewer said Legend’s influences are eclectic. “Eclectic,” he replied. “Yeah. Those are just people I really enjoy listening to. And to me, as a musician, there aren’t any boundaries genre-wise as far as what can you listen to to inspire you. And all those things are inspiring. I listen to stuff from the ’50s, I listen to stuff from now and everything in between.” Legend’s taste in music is superb!