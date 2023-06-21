A rock star said he helped inspire The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" and "Julia" from 'The White Album'.

TL;DR:

George Harrison learned jazz and blues chords inspired The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”

He learned it from a rock star who also inspired “Julia” from The White Album.

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” was not a single in the United States.

Donovan helped inspire The Beatles‘ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” In addition, Donovan influenced some of John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s songwriting. Notably, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” was covered by numerous famous rockers.

Donovan knew some chords that inspired The Beatles’ ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’

Donovan is known for playing the guitar in a style known as the Claw Hammer. During a 2011 interview with Pennyblackmusic, he discussed how he learned to play the guitar that way. “The unique Claw Hammer was invented by Ma Carter of The Carter Family, John Cash married into,” he said. “May Carter developed it from the banjo picking of the time and transposed it to guitar.”

Donovan taught three of The Beatles to play the guitar in new ways. “John wanted to learn and Paul picked it up, too,” he said. “George learned some chord progressions from the jazz–blues I knew and wrote, ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps.’ It was a return to the acoustic world for the three.” He noted he helped inspire The Beatles’ “Julia” and he felt that the tune was moving.

Donovan discussed the impact that the music of the 1960s had on later musicians

Donovan felt the music of the 1960s is still influential today. “The era has not gone, it is unfolding,” he opined. “The ’60s was a Renaissance time of the rediscovery of repressed knowledge and denied music.

“Like in the 1500s, the established dogma and control was challenged as the powers in control fought to hold their position, only to be overthrown with the truth,” he said. “We are still experiencing the Renaissance of the 1500s and now we are still experiencing the ’60s.”

How ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ performed on the pop charts

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” was never a single. It appeared on The White Album. The record reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for nine weeks, remaining on the chart for 215 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” never charted in the United Kingdom. On the other hand, The White Album reached No. 1 for eight weeks. The record remained on the chart for 37 weeks.

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” inspired covers from numerous notable artists. Prince, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Steve Winwood, and George’s son, Dhani Harrison, performed the track at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition, Phish, Toto, Santana, Todd Rundgren, and Regina Spektor all recorded versions of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.” Spektor’s rendition appeared on the soundtrack of the animated film Kubo and the Two Strings.

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps” is one of The Beatles’ best hard-rock songs and it wouldn’t be the same without jazz.