Demi Lovato named her favorite Beatles song and her choice was flawless. In the same vein, she revealed that she wanted to be a rock singer from the early days of her career. Paul McCartney was asked to pick the best songs in his catalog and he mentioned the same tune Lovato did.

Demi Lovato loves 1 of The Beatles’ most popular songs

During a 2009 interview with Cleveland.com, Lovato was asked to name her favorite Beatles song. She chose “Yesterday,” the most beloved rock ballad of all time. “It’s such a beautiful song,” she opined. “Out of all their songs, I just really connect to that one.”

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Lovato discussed her relationship with rock music in general. “I started getting into rock music when I was about 12,” she remembered. “What transitioned me into that was the emo and scene days. I was raised in Texas, so I was around a lot of [country music]. My mom listened to R&B, Motown, and pop, so I listened to that growing up too.”

Demi Lovato wanted to lean more into rock music and eventually she did

Rock music made Lovato want to be a rock singer herself. “Whenever I was able to choose my own music, I started listening to emo scene bands, and then I got into hardcore music and some metal,” she recalled. “That’s when I ended up making my first album, when I was 15.” Lovato’s first album, Don’t Forget, is a pop-rock record that was clearly designed for fans of her television film Camp Rock. Her second album, Here We Go Again, followed the template of Don’t Forget.

After recording many R&B and pop songs, Lovato would later return to her rock roots on Holy Fvck, an edgy pop-punk record. She followed up that album with Revamped, which includes rock versions of her pop hits. Slash from Guns N’ Roses cameos on Revamped for a new version of Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry.” There’s no better way to flex your rock ‘n’ roll bona fides than working with Slash!

Lovato discussed how Holy Fvck compared to Don’t Forget and Here We Go Again. “I wanted it to go harder than my first and second album,” she said. “But I left it up to the creative process of what came out while I was making the album.”

Paul McCartney said ‘Yesterday’ is obviously 1 of the best songs he wrote for The Beatles

Lovato wasn’t the only one who loved “Yesterday.” During a 1989 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Paul named several of his favorites among his own songs. He said “Yesterday” was one of his best. He also said it would be obvious for him to pick it as his favorite song, noting it’s the most successful tune he ever penned.

“Yesterday” has inspired numerous covers, including versions by Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and Marvin Gaye. Lovato has not put her hat in the ring. However, considering she has such a beautiful voice and an appreciation for rock music, her version of “Yesterday” would be an incredible treat for her fans and Beatles fans alike.