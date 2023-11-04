John Lennon loved a hit song because it reminded him of Elvis Presley. The King of Rock 'n' Roll later put his own spin on that track.

John Lennon loved a hit song because it reminded him of Elvis Presley’s early music. Elvis later put his own spin on that track. He even spotlighted the writer of the song at one of his famous Las Vegas shows. At that show, Elvis made a false prediction.

John Lennon liked a song that reminded him of Elvis Presley but disliked Elvis’ full albums

During a 1975 interview with Rolling Stone, John was asked what music he listened to. “One of me favorites last year was ‘I Can Help,'” he said. “Billy Swan. A real old Elvis imitation kind of record. I like singles. I like jukebox music. That was the thing that turned me on. That’s the thing I like.” Considering there was a lot of nostalgia for Elvis’ early years during the 1970s, it’s likely “I Can Help” resonated with audiences because it reminded them of the “All Shook Up” singer.

John explained that he didn’t like albums. In his opinion, every album, including his own releases, had lackluster tracks because no artist could hold a listener’s attention for the length of a full LP. He said that even artists he admired, such as Little Richard, Carl Perkins, and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself were no exception.

John Lennon apparently wasn’t the only 1 who loved the song

“I Can Help” became Swan’s biggest hit. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks, staying on the chart for 18 weeks in total. None of Swan’s other singles even hit the top 50, though his tunes “I’m Her Fool” and “Everything’s The Same (Ain’t Nothing Changed)” reached the bottom half of the chart.

“I Can Help” appeared on the album of the same title. I Can Help climbed to No. 21 and lasted a total of 16 weeks on the Billboard 200. None of the singer’s subsequent records charted in the United States.

What Elvis Presley said to Billy Swan after covering ‘I Can Help’

Coming full circle, Elvis covered “I Can Help” for his album Today. During a 2022 interview with Elvis Australia, Swan revealed what he thought of the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer‘s rendition. “I thought it was great,” he said. “In fact, the last time I saw him was — and I’d never seen him live and my wife and I went to see him in Las Vegas. And about halfway through the show he introduces me in the audience, which was a complete surprise.

“He introduced the band,” Swan recalled. “Then he said, ‘There’s a gentleman here, did this song, ‘If your child needs a daddy I can help’ and I just recorded it and I’m gonna knock him off the charts.’ And it had long been off the charts, you know. Then he says, ‘Where are you, Billy Swan?’ And stood up and saluted him and all that.” Sadly, Elvis’ cover didn’t hit the Billboard Hot 100.

John loved “I Can Help” and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll gave the track the ultimate compliment.