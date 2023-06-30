John Mulaney recently tackled 'Hot Ones' chicken wing challenge but it could have been better if he also listened to 'What's New Pussycat?'

As comedian John Mulaney expertly devoured a cornucopia of spicy and scorching hot chicken wings, he should have at least been afforded to hear the song that was played during what he called his “favorite meal.”

Mulaney managed to carry on a casual conversation while sampling various wings paired with spicy, tangy, and atomic sauces on the YouTube series Hot Ones. A pleasing soundtrack complimented the audio during Mulaney’s half-hour musings, which lent to the conversation’s flavor.

But for an authentic, full circle moment, maybe someone should have busted out “What’s New Pussycat” by Tom Jones at least one (or seven times) during the discussion.

John Mulaney’s chicken wing meal should have had a side of ‘What’s New Pussycat’

Described as the “best meal” he’s ever had, Mulaney recounted hitting the Salt and Pepper Diner with his best friend, consequently named John when he was 11 years old.

John Mulaney | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for PEN America

What made the meal “the best” wasn’t the food, but rather the entertainment. “They had a jukebox there, and the jukebox was three plays for a dollar. So we put in $7 and selected 21 plays of Tom Jones’s ‘What’s New Pussycat?’ And then we ordered and waited,” Mulaney recounted in an earlier standup.

The John’s watched the room as the song droned on and on until the fifth time it played. “So the fifth time is the kicker. But John and I were watching the entire diner at this point. Most people have gotten wind as to what’s going on.”

The angry dad wasn’t into John Mulaney’s prank

What makes an 11-year-old boy giddy? Seeing an adult lose it in public. “We’re staring at this one guy and he’s sitting in like a booth with his stupid kids jumping around and he’s like, staring at his coffee cup like this,” he said recounting the man’s stare.

“And he’s been on to us since the beginning. And he’s sitting there and his hand is shaking. He had this look on his face like all like he had just gotten his 30-day chip from anger management and he’s staring like this,” Mulaney continued.

“And the fourth song fades out. It’s dead quiet then. I don’t know if you know this, but the song begins very quietly: ‘What’s New Pussycat?’ And he goes, ‘Godd**mit!’ And pounds on the table. Silverware flies everywhere.”

John Mulaney could handle hot wings because he’s ‘done a lot of damage to my synapses’

Mulaney joked on Hot Ones about “pounding” chicken wings at 11 a.m. And while he miraculously barely flinched while eating them, he joked it was because he’d done plenty of “damage” to his synapses. Likely a nod to his previous cocaine use.

But he traveled right through each level, but it was “DaBomb” that eeked out a small tear. “It has a missile on it. And it’s called Da Bomb. And it’s called beyond insanity,” he said. “OK, first impressions: it’s very hot. It’s a hot sauce.” He added, “It’s beyond insane, some might say. It’s not good. It’s not good food. It doesn’t make food better. I’m not trying to damage their business. Not a good product.”